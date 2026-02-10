StarKist® and the Busch Family Shift into High Gear in 2026

As the NASCAR Season Kicks Off at Daytona, Fuel Good, Feel Good Takes Center Stage with High-Quality, Ready-to-Eat Protein for Performance and Everyday Wins

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co. today announced the second year of its partnership with NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, wellness advocate Samantha Busch, and youth racer Brexton Busch.

Samantha Busch shares a fuel good, feel good moment with Brexton at the track, featuring some of their favorite StarKist® Creations® pouches. Together at the track, the Busch family shows how StarKist® perfectly fits into race day and everyday life.

Building on a successful first year, the 2026 partnership highlights how the Busch family integrates StarKist into their fast-paced routines, from race weekends to busy days at home. As the NASCAR season kicks off at the Daytona 500, StarKist reinforces its belief that when you fuel good, you feel good and that choosing lean protein helps people feel their best and stay ready for whatever's next.

"Kyle, Samantha, and Brexton are always moving at incredible speed both on and off the track," said Michael Merritt Jr., Vice President and Head of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. "We're thrilled to be working with the Busch family again and are excited to see how they continue to incorporate StarKist's high-quality protein products to help fuel their performance and busy lives."

As a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and the winningest driver in NASCAR history, Kyle Busch relies on simple, accessible nutrition to keep up with his nonstop schedule. StarKist's Tuna, Chicken, and Salmon Creations® pouches provide lean, high-quality protein in a convenient, ready-to-eat format that fits seamlessly into his demanding routine.

"It's going to be another great year with our friends at StarKist. I grew up with the brand, and I'm a big fan," said Kyle Busch. "Daytona sets the tone for a long season with nonstop momentum, and racing 500 miles requires serious focus and energy behind the wheel. I never slow down, so I rely on StarKist's great-tasting, high-quality lean protein to stay fueled and focused. Their convenient tuna, chicken, and salmon pouches fit seamlessly into my routine and help power everything from race-day performance to everyday family life."

Samantha Busch continues to play a central role in the partnership, sharing how StarKist supports her fast-paced lifestyle.

"Between running my business, hosting my podcast, being a mom, and keeping up with the boys' nonstop racing schedule and Lennix's energetic personality, life moves fast," said Samantha Busch. "I prioritize protein at every meal to help keep me energized and feeling my best. StarKist is a convenient protein choice I feel good about eating and serving to my family. With a variety of ready-to-eat, delicious options, it fits seamlessly into our fast-paced lifestyle — it's truly fuel that helps us feel good, no matter how busy life gets."

Together with Brexton, whose rising racing career represents the next generation of motorsports, the Busch family brings a relatable, real-life perspective to fueling good and feeling good year-round.

StarKist Product Highlights

StarKist offers more than 40 varieties of ready-to-eat protein solutions designed to make fueling on-the-go simple and delicious, including:

StarKist ® Tuna & Salmon Pouches: Wild-caught tuna and salmon in flavor-packed, ready-to-eat options with 12–17g of protein per pouch, perfect for quick meals or snacks without needing a can opener.





Wild-caught tuna and salmon in flavor-packed, ready-to-eat options with 12–17g of protein per pouch, perfect for quick meals or snacks without needing a can opener. StarKist ® Lunch-To-Go ® Kits: Complete lunch kits with tuna salad and crackers that deliver 15–19g of protein per kit, depending on variety.





Complete lunch kits with tuna salad and crackers that deliver 15–19g of protein per kit, depending on variety. StarKist ® Snack-To-Go ™ Kits: Ready-to-eat tuna salad snack kits with crackers that provide 11g of protein per kit, ideal for on-the-go fuel between meals.





Ready-to-eat tuna salad snack kits with crackers that provide 11g of protein per kit, ideal for on-the-go fuel between meals. StarKist ® Smart Bowls ® : Fully cooked grain bowls with wild-caught tuna and hearty vegetables, offering 10–12g of protein and 3–5g of fiber per pouch, making them a satisfying choice for lunch or a wholesome snack.





Fully cooked grain bowls with wild-caught tuna and hearty vegetables, offering 10–12g of protein and 3–5g of fiber per pouch, making them a satisfying choice for lunch or a wholesome snack. StarKist® Chicken Pouches: Fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken in flavorful varieties, delivering 10–13g of protein per pouch, making them a convenient option for quick meals, salads, wraps, or on-the-go snacks.

Each ready-to-eat StarKist product delivers at least 10g of lean protein, supporting consumer preferences for portion control, protein prioritization, and simple, satisfying meals on the go.

Fueling Fans in Celebration of Daytona

To kick off year two of the StarKist x Busch family partnership, fans can follow StarKist on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X to get exclusive behind-the-scenes updates and discover other fun surprises!

StarKist will maintain a strong presence throughout the NASCAR season, with brand integrations across Kyle Busch's race gear, Samantha Busch's podcast, Brexton Busch's cars and fire suit, the Busch family's digital and social platforms, and activations at select races.

For more information on upcoming promotions or StarKist products, visit www.StarKist.com or follow @StarKistOfficial on TikTok, @StarKistCharlie on Instagram, @StarKist on Facebook, or @StarKistCharlie on X.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient, nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® in over 40 varieties. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie The Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About The Busch Family

The Busch Family is known for their winning ways, electric personalities, and the most iconic family in motorsports, with a vast portfolio of racing, business, and entertainment endeavors.

Kyle Busch: The winningest driver in NASCAR history with 232 wins and a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. The most followed and well-known NASCAR driver on social media, with over 2.6M followers. Nicknamed "Rowdy" for his wild and fast personality, Kyle Busch has also turned his efforts towards his family off the track while staying competitive on and off the track.

The winningest driver in NASCAR history with 232 wins and a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. The most followed and well-known NASCAR driver on social media, with over 2.6M followers. Nicknamed "Rowdy" for his wild and fast personality, Kyle Busch has also turned his efforts towards his family off the track while staying competitive on and off the track. Samantha Busch: A best-selling author, a fitness, health, and wellness influencer, a business owner in the fashion space with her own clothing line, and a champion of philanthropy and one of the leading advocates for fighting infertility.

A best-selling author, a fitness, health, and wellness influencer, a business owner in the fashion space with her own clothing line, and a champion of philanthropy and one of the leading advocates for fighting infertility. Brexton Busch: The fastest-growing young motorsports driver in history. Brexton has amassed 150 wins across multiple racing disciplines. With over 300K social followers at just 10-years-old, Brexton is set to be one of the most influential motorsports figures of our time.

