StarKist® Launches "Fuel Good, Feel Good" Campaign To Inspire Everyday Wins

StarKist® Joins Forces with Influential Creators to Help Consumers Fuel Their Goals, Big or Small, with High-Quality, Ready-to-Eat Protein

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist®, a leader in lean-protein meal and snack solutions, today announced the launch of its Fuel Good, Feel Good campaign, an integrated initiative designed to show how fueling the body with high-quality, nutrient-rich protein can help consumers feel their best and accomplish everyday goals, big and small.

"At StarKist, we're driven to help people feel good about what they eat," said Michael Merritt Jr., Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. "Fuel Good, Feel Good is about empowering people to stay fueled with delicious, protein-forward choices every day. When you choose StarKist, you're choosing great taste and lean protein you can feel good about, whether it's at home, in the office, after a workout, or just on the go."

With a lineup of flavorful tuna, salmon, and chicken offerings, StarKist delivers fully cooked, ready-to-eat protein that fits seamlessly into everyday routines. Whether eating straight from the pouch or adding to salads, sandwiches, pasta, or snacks, StarKist makes fueling with lean protein simple, satisfying, and convenient, anytime, anywhere.

Meet StarKist's Fuel Good, Feel Good Creators

To bring the Fuel Good, Feel Good campaign to life, StarKist has partnered with a dynamic group of creators who will share real-world "fuel good" moments, showcasing how protein-forward choices featuring StarKist's ready-to-eat products can help support energy, feeling good, and achieving everyday goals. Partners include:

Becca Kufrin (@bkoof) – Former Bachelorette and mom sharing wellness and family-friendly tips.

StarKist Product Highlights

StarKist offers more than 40 varieties of ready-to-eat protein solutions designed to make fueling on the go simple and delicious, including:

StarKist ® Tuna & Salmon Pouches : Wild-caught tuna and salmon in flavor-packed, ready-to-eat options with approximately 12-17g of protein per pouch , perfect for quick meals or snacks without needing a can opener.

: Wild-caught tuna and salmon in flavor-packed, ready-to-eat options with approximately , perfect for quick meals or snacks without needing a can opener. StarKist ® Lunch-To-Go ® Kits : Complete lunch kits with tuna salad and crackers that deliver around 15-19g of protein per kit , depending on variety.

: Complete lunch kits with tuna salad and crackers that deliver around , depending on variety. StarKist ® Snack-To-Go™ Kits : Ready-to-eat tuna salad snack kits with crackers that provide approximately 11g of protein per kit , ideal for on-the-go fuel between meals.

: Ready-to-eat tuna salad snack kits with crackers that provide approximately , ideal for on-the-go fuel between meals. StarKist ® Smart Bowls ® : Fully cooked grain bowls with wild-caught tuna and hearty vegetables, offering about 10-12g of protein and 3-5g of fiber per pouch , making them a satisfying choice for lunch or a wholesome snack.

: Fully cooked grain bowls with wild-caught tuna and hearty vegetables, offering about and , making them a satisfying choice for lunch or a wholesome snack. StarKist® Chicken Pouches: Fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken in flavorful varieties, delivering approximately 10-13g of protein per pouch, making them a convenient option for quick meals, salads, wraps, or on-the-go snacks.

Each ready-to-eat StarKist product delivers at least 10g of lean protein, supporting consumer preferences for portion control, protein prioritization, and simple, satisfying meals on the go.

Fuel Good, Feel Good with Seafood

Seafood plays an important role in a healthy eating pattern, offering nutrient-dense benefits including high-quality protein, heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and essential micronutrients.

According to the most recent 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), adults are encouraged to enjoy three or more servings of seafood per week as part of a balanced diet, reflecting growing scientific support for seafood's role in overall health and wellness. The guidance also emphasizes higher daily protein intake and prioritizing protein at every meal, making seafood an ideal choice for consumers looking to fuel their day with lean, nutrient-rich options.

With StarKist's convenient, ready-to-eat tuna and salmon offerings, consumers can easily incorporate more seafood into everyday meals and snacks, helping support protein-forward choices that fit busy lifestyles while delivering nutrition you can feel good about.

Bringing Fuel Good, Feel Good to Life

The Fuel Good, Feel Good campaign will be supported through an integrated mix of PR, strategic partnerships, influencer collaborations, and advertising, reinforcing StarKist's role as a trusted, go-to source of high-quality protein that helps consumers fuel their goals and feel their best every day.

For more information on the Fuel Good, Feel Good campaign or StarKist products, visit www.StarKist.com or follow @StarKistOfficial on TikTok and @StarKistCharlie on Instagram.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® in over 40 varieties. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie The Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

