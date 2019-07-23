StarKist® Donates $100,000 To Feed The Children To Help End Childhood Hunger

"One in six children goes to bed hungry in the United States. StarKist has heart for those in need, and we are proud to continue our partnership with Feed the Children." said Andrew Choe, StarKist President and CEO. "We have seen, firsthand, how Feed the Children is making a tangible difference in the lives of children and families, and we appreciate everything they do in the fight against poverty and hunger. Through this partnership, we hope to decrease child hunger in surrounding areas with our financial support and by providing nutritious, shelf-stable protein."

The 2019 partnership will officially kick-off in StarKist's hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, on Tuesday, July 23, where StarKist employees will fill 700 backpacks with school supplies and snacks. An estimated 500 backpacks will be donated to school-aged children who participate in Light of Life Rescue Mission's Women & Children's program. Established in 1952, Light of Life Rescue Mission is a Christian nonprofit organization providing life changing recovery programs and food and shelter for Pittsburgh's poor and homeless. The additional backpacks will be distributed to 200 children who participate in the United Methodist Church Union's Kids Meal Network program. The Kids Meal Network feeds food insecure children in the Greater Pittsburgh area, and StarKist is a sponsor of three summer-feeding locations.

The StarKist team will be in Rancho Cucamonga, CA on Thursday, July 25, with Abundant Living Family Church in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. During the west-coast event more than 400 pre-selected families will receive boxes of food and hygiene items, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies and StarKist products.

"We call the U.S. the land of plenty, and for most of us, that's true. Yet, millions of boys and girls are going to bed hungry every night," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "By combining efforts with generous partners such as StarKist and Light of Life Rescue Mission we are trying to put an end to that. These families are not only receiving food and necessities, but also the skills needed to break the cycle of poverty."

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce StarKist single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations™. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children:

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Michelle Faist

412-323-7457

Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com

SOURCE StarKist Co.

Related Links

http://starkist.com/

