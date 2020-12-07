StarKist® Partners with Feed the Children, Joshua's Heart for Special Event Benefiting 400 Miami Families During Hungriest Year in Modern History

The drive-thru event will be held Monday, December 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 11591 SW 220th St. During the event, each family will receive a 25-pound box of food, including StarKist products; a 15-pound box of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; a box of Avon products and Disney storybooks and other items. Miami-Dade County will also be providing fresh food for families.

"At StarKist, we are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Feed the Children during this unprecedented time," said Andrew Choe, StarKist President and CEO. "There will be more empty plates this holiday season than ever before, and it is estimated that one in four children will be food insecure. We believe that no child should go hungry in this country, but we know the need is great. We've all seen the effect COVID-19 has had on communities, and together we hope to help those in need, especially during this pandemic."

Throughout the past 11 years, StarKist has contributed nearly 500,000 pounds of tuna and chicken products to help food-insecure children and families across the U.S., and more than $600,000 to support Feed the Children's disaster and emergency response efforts.

Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, is holding its annual No Hunger Holidays campaign in order to bring awareness to the important issue of childhood hunger, as well as provide hope and joy to thousands of vulnerable families across the United States throughout the holiday season.

With nearly 16% of Miami residents living below the poverty line, holidays can be a stressful time for families.

"Thanks to our generous partners at StarKist, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts, we have a greater impact on the lives of the families who need us most."

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children:

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

