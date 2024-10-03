STARKIST PARTNERS WITH FEED THE CHILDREN TO DONATE $250,000 IN PRODUCTS FOR HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF EFFORTS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist today announced plans to assist communities affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene. In response to the growing needs in the impacted regions, StarKist is partnering with Feed the Children to coordinate a substantial product donation valued at $250,000, providing much-needed nourishment to those facing these challenging circumstances.

"StarKist is committed to supporting those affected by Hurricane Helene," said Tom Aslin, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. "We are grateful to collaborate with the team at Feed the Children to ensure our protein-rich products reach families, children, and individuals in need during the ongoing relief efforts."

In addition to the product donations which include StarKist Tuna Pouches, Chicken Pouches, and Lunch-To-Go Tuna Kits, StarKist is encouraging its employees to support the relief efforts through its Matching Gifts Program. StarKist will match personal donations made to nonprofit organizations assisting communities affected by Hurricane Helene, effectively doubling the impact of individual contributions.

"It is only through partnership and the generosity of our donors that we can respond to disasters and reach families affected by tragedy," said Travis Arnold, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "Through our work with StarKist, we can support America's most vulnerable during this difficult time by providing them with food and vital resources as they rebuild."

During the past 15 years, StarKist has contributed tuna and chicken products to help food-insecure families across the U.S. and supported Feed the Children's disaster and emergency response efforts. This is the latest in StarKist's continual efforts to alleviate hunger and food shortages, which dates back to 1917 when there was a nationwide protein shortage during World War I and StarKist helped fill the void.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, Chicken Creations®, and new Beef Creations® in over 30 flavors. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

