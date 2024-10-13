STARKIST PAYS TRIBUTE TO KOREAN WAR VETERANS AT THE 2024 CHOSIN FEW GALA

Korean War Veterans Attend Reunion Event Honoring Veterans Known as 'The Chosin Few' That Participated in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, StarKist Co. of Reston, VA, along with its parent company, Dongwon of Seoul, South Korea, was tremendously proud to sponsor the Chosin Few Gala for 15 heroic Korean War veterans and their families. This event is part of the larger National Chosin Few Reunion, which took place at the Hilton Arlington National Landing from October 9-13, 2024.

(Credit: Chip McCrea) Korean War Veterans honored at The Chosin Few 2024 Gala (Credit: Chip McCrea) Members of The Chosin Few, joined by Young Choi, President and CEO of StarKist Co., and the StarKist leadership team

"StarKist is deeply honored to once again recognize the brave Korean War veterans at the Chosin Few Gala this year," said Young Choi, President and CEO of StarKist Co. "The courage they displayed in 1950 at the Chosin Reservoir, fighting for the freedom of both the U.S. and South Korea, is truly inspiring. We remain profoundly grateful for their service, and it is a privilege for us as a company to be able to express our heartfelt thanks for their sacrifice."

StarKist's dedication to honoring Korean War veterans dates back more than a decade and continued this past weekend through its ongoing partnership with The Chosin Few, a national group of veterans who bravely fought in the historic Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Based in Beaufort, SC, The Chosin Few holds an annual national reunion, bringing together these decorated veterans and their families. StarKist's sponsorship of The Chosin Few Gala underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to recognizing the sacrifices of Korean War veterans and thanking them for their service.

"The ongoing recognition of The Chosin Few's valor during the Korean War holds great significance, and we appreciate both StarKist and Dongwon for their steadfast commitment to this tribute year after year," said Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, USMC (Ret) and The Chosin Few Chairman/CEO.

This year's gala featured opening remarks from both the StarKist Leadership Team and Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, as well as musical performances from Alice Park.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, Chicken Creations®, and new Beef Creations® in over 30 flavors. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

