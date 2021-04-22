StarKist® Sourcing 100% of its Tuna and Salmon from Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) Fisheries

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co. announced today that it has achieved a goal to source 100% of its tuna and salmon from sustainable sources. All tuna and salmon procured by StarKist® are purchased from third-party suppliers that meet the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) standard for sustainable fishing or are working toward certification, including those participating in a comprehensive, time bound Fishery Improvement Project (FIP).

"StarKist is proud to be the industry leader and consumers can be assured that all of our wild-caught tuna and salmon products are responsibly sourced and certified. StarKist is the first major U.S. tuna and salmon producer to reach this milestone," said Andrew Choe, President & CEO, StarKist Co. "StarKist has been in business for more than 100 years. We believe that operating a socially and environmentally responsible business is essential for the ongoing success of the StarKist business and the food industry."

Recent research2 shows canned/pouched fish consumers are more concerned about the health of the oceans than the average seafood consumer. Eighty-seven percent of canned seafood consumers want better information so they can be confident they're not buying unsustainable fish or seafood products, and two thirds of canned seafood consumers are demanding independent labeling of environmental claims.

MSC is a global nonprofit organization recognized as the world's leading certification and ecolabeling program for sustainable, wild-caught seafood. As a partner of the MSC initiative, StarKist and its tuna and salmon brands are working to meet strict guidelines in which all of its products are traceable back to an MSC certified sustainable source. MSC certification revolves around three core pillars: sustainable fish stocks, minimal environmental impact, and effective fisheries management. All the parties in the StarKist supply chain will meet standards set by MSC, to make sure StarKist procures and sells only sustainable seafood. This prevents possible seafood mislabeling or fraud and assures that consumers are getting the product that is listed on packaging.

"The choices we make have a ripple effect – like choosing certified sustainable seafood for a healthy ocean," said Jackie Marks, Senior Public Relations Manager, Marine Stewardship Council. "We're proud of StarKist, an industry leader, for its commitment and ongoing dedication to providing American consumers with MSC certified sustainable tuna and salmon so they know they're getting seafood that's good for them and good for the ocean."

StarKist is committed to safeguarding the world's fish stocks. The company adheres to the regulations and rules to ensure there is enough fish to supply the global economy. As one of its founding members, StarKist will continue to work with the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation, in addition to the certification initiatives with the Marine Stewardship Council.

The MSC standard was established in 1997 and is the only wild caught seafood standard and ecolabeling program to meet United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) guidelines, as well as meet Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) benchmarking criteria. The standards used to evaluate fisheries have been developed in deliberation with scientists, industry, and conservation groups, and reflect the most up-to-date fisheries science and management practices.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About MSC

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization. Our vision is for the ocean to be teeming with life, and seafood supplies safeguarded for this and future generations. The MSC certification program and blue fish label on packaging recognizes and rewards sustainable fishing practices and is helping create a more sustainable seafood market.

The MSC blue fish label means a product is:

From a wild-catch fishery which has been independently certified against the MSC's science-based standard for environmentally sustainable fishing.

Fully traceable along the supply chain to a sustainable source.

More than 400 fisheries in over 34 countries are MSC certified. These fisheries represent approximately 17% of marine wild catch engaged with the MSC program (certified or in assessment). More than 18,000 seafood products worldwide carry the MSC blue fish label, with more than 1,000 in the US. For more information visit msc.org and follow @MSCbluefish on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

