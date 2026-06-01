Starlight Children's Foundation Celebrates Play Week and Rallies Communities to Deliver Happiness to Hospitalized Kids

This year's Play Week campaign includes an inaugural 10-day virtual movement event, inviting participants to impact more than 50,000 children

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation is proud to announce it is once again celebrating Play Week. The campaign runs from June 1 to June 15, and includes a community streaming event, hospital visits, and the inaugural Walk, Run, Play Challenge – a 10-day virtual movement and fundraising event beginning on June 5.

Play Week aims to raise awareness of the importance of play in the healing process of kids facing serious illness. In hospitals, play isn't just fun, it's essential. Play helps kids cope with fear and anxiety, build trust, promotes health outcomes and reminds them that they are kids first. Hospitals rely on partners, like Starlight, to help integrate play into pediatric care. Independent research has found that play can reduce the need for sedation in certain cases, which can produce long-term health benefits.

Play Week Highlights

Surrounding International Day of Play on June 11, this campaign brings together Starlight's community to celebrate the importance of play and to raise funds to reach more children. International Day of Play is an official global observance recognized by the United Nations to champion and protect every child's fundamental right to play.

To celebrate, Starlight and Red Games are teaming up to bring the power of play to hospitalized children through the Crayola Create and Play and Scribble Scrubbie Pets apps, kicking off the initiative with a hospital visit on June 11.

The new Walk, Run, Play challenge invites individuals, families, and communities across the country to walk, run, or play 50,000 steps, raising funds to bring joy, comfort, and healing moments of play to 50,000 kids facing medical challenges.

"As a society, we are already juggling so much, but you still want to show up for others and teach your kids what truly matters," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "This challenge is about making what you're already doing, walking, running, playing, mean something. Together, we can bring moments of happiness to kids who need it most."

Celebrities and influencers are also getting involved, including World Jump Rope Champion Tori Boggs, actor Ravi Cabot-Conyers, actress Ashley Argota-Torres, actor and writer Mick Torres, and WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper.

Stream for Starlight will also activate during Play Week, rallying streamers and their communities to raise funds in support of Starlight's mission.

This June, be a part of a community turning what they love into something meaningful, delivering happiness, comfort, and play to seriously ill children in hospitals. Whether you are walking, running, streaming, brick building, celebrating a fandom, or donating, you're helping deliver moments that matter.

Join the Movement

To learn more and get involved in Play Week, visit starlight.org/play.

SOURCE Starlight Children’s Foundation