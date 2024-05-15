Starlight Children's Foundation CEO, Adam Garone, Named Nonprofit Executive of the Year by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation CEO, Adam Garone, has been named Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Large), by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The prestigious award was presented at the annual Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Award luncheon held at the Biltmore Los Angeles. This recognition celebrates the most impressive and impactful nonprofit organizations, teams, and leaders, as well as the corporate leaders and organizations who dedicate their time and resources to elevating the community.

Garone, who joined Starlight Children's Foundation in 2019, has a long history of successfully leading and transforming organizations. He is best known for co-founding the Movember Foundation, a global charity that has raised over $1.5 billion for men's health. Under Garone's leadership, the Movember Foundation helped raise awareness and funds for men's health by encouraging fun and impactful fundraising activities.

Since joining Starlight Children's Foundation, Garone has continued to use his digital expertise and "Have fun, do good" philosophy to enhance children's hospital experiences. Through his guidance, Starlight has fostered partnerships with many Los Angeles-based and national businesses and leaders. Adam introduced an innovative collection of interactive hospital gowns with printed Quick Response (QR) codes on the fabric. When scanned, hospital patients can access digital content, entertaining and engaging them while providing a welcome distraction. Additionally, his leadership ensures that fun plays a crucial role in various fundraising initiatives, from content creators' streaming sessions to engaging fun runs and events hosted by dedicated fandom groups. As a result, Starlight has significantly increased its impact, revenue, and organizational transparency.

His unwavering commitment to serving others and finding joy and fulfillment in his work sets Garone apart. He has led the organization through the pandemic, increasing revenue and reaching more children yearly. He prioritized and addressed the culture at Starlight, fostering an innovative culture that encourages and empowers the team to take risks without the fear of failing.

Garone has also strengthened relationships with LA businesses and diversified Starlight's board. His transformative leadership has profoundly impacted the organization and its mission to bring happiness to seriously ill children and their families.

Under Garone's guidance, Starlight's programs like Gaming, Virtual Reality, Hospital Gowns and Toy Deliveries have significantly improved hospital experiences for sick children, particularly those who are underserved. Notable community engagements, including hospital visits from celebrities and partners, highlight Garone's dedication to making a positive difference. His commitment to joy and service makes him a deserving finalist for the LABJ's Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Large).

Starlight Children's Foundation, founded in 1982, is a top-rated charity that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to equitable program distribution to its nationwide hospital network. As the saying goes, happy kids heal faster.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

