Starlight Investments Announces the Closing of Canadian Multi-family Growth Fund IV

Largest Fund Raised to Date by Starlight, Enabling the Acquisition of over 10,000 Rental Suites

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, today announced the successful closing of Starlight Canadian Residential Growth Fund IV ("Growth Fund IV"), the fourth fund in the firm's flagship Growth Fund series focused on Canadian multi-family real estate.

Growth Fund IV received significant equity commitments from a diverse and global investor base, enabling the acquisition of more than 10,000 rental suites across Canada's major markets. The Fund attracted strong participation from institutional investors across Canada, Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), including substantial recommitments from existing limited partners, alongside several new global investors in this commingled vehicle.

"The close of Growth Fund IV reflects continued confidence in Starlight's global experience, proven track record and performance in Canadian multi‑family, as well as the long‑term fundamentals supporting rental housing across the country," said Raj Mehta, President, Global Markets, Starlight Investments. "We appreciate the trust shown by both long‑standing and new investors, and remain focused on delivering stable, long‑term value through disciplined investment and active asset management."

Starlight's Growth Fund platform is centred on the acquisition, management and stewardship of high‑quality, well-located rental properties in major Canadian cities. Backed by operational excellence, the platform delivers professionally managed rental communities that create lasting value for investors while enhancing the resident experience.

For more than three decades, Starlight has been a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, delivering proven performance and responsible management across its real estate strategies. The company continues to broaden its global footprint, managing and investing on behalf of institutional partners across several continents.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion in AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments