Starlight Investments Significantly Increases Its UK BTR Platform with a £500M (CAD $900M) Landmark Acquisition of Three Communities Totalling 1,541 New Homes in Manchester and Basildon

Starlight expands UK portfolio to over 3,300 suites with the addition of best-in-class BTR developments in strategic UK markets

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has acquired three build-to-rent ("BTR") communities under development in Manchester and Basildon, for over £500 million (CAD $900 million).

Starlight Investments acquires 40-storey residential tower under development in Manchester's Greengate neighborhood (Development rendering). (CNW Group/Starlight Investments) Starlight Investments acquires 60-storey residential development currently under construction in Manchester's Castlefield conservation area (Development rendering). (CNW Group/Starlight Investments) Starlight Investments acquires 492-suite residential development in Basildon, UK (Development rendering). (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

In Manchester, Starlight will be acquiring two high-rise towers from Renaker, a leading UK developer with a long-standing and successful track record. Manchester has experienced among the highest population and economic growth of all major cities in the UK over the past 10 years, a trend which is expected to continue over the next decade.

The first Manchester property being acquired is a 60-storey, 532-suite residential tower currently under construction in the Castlefield conservation area on the bank of the River Irwell. The location is walking distance to several transit connections and easily accessible to the vibrant business, retail and entertainment precincts of Exchange Square and Spinningfields. Upon completion, the property will include a diverse mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Extensive high-quality amenities will include an indoor pool, co-working areas, a gym, resident lounges and an outdoor terrace.

The second Manchester property is a 40-storey, 517-suite residential tower located in the city's Greengate neighborhood. The location is a short walk from the Northern Quarter and the Manchester Central Business District (CBD). The property will feature high-quality one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and will differentiate itself through an exceptional amenity offering including a rooftop terrace, co-working areas, a gym, and resident lounges.

The third property being acquired in Basildon is a 492-suite three-block, mid-rise property close to the main train station and part of an area within the city's £600 million regeneration masterplan. Basildon is a popular commuter city and only a 35-minute train journey into central London. The property will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments and include extensive amenities such as five outdoor terraces, a gym, and co-working areas.

All the properties being acquired will contain numerous sustainability features including high-efficiency lighting, solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations.

These acquisitions mark a major milestone in Starlight's European residential asset management platform which, together with previously announced acquisitions, will increase Starlight's UK portfolio to over 3,300 suites.

"We are excited to announce the significant expansion of our UK portfolio with a vision to positively impact the communities where we will operate," said Daniel Drimmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Starlight Investments. "These acquisitions reflect our strategy to create dynamic communities and high-quality rental housing in growing markets across the United Kingdom. Our increasing presence in the UK and our relationships with well-respected and established developers positions us strongly to deliver on our expansion strategy in the country's growing BTR segment."

"We are pleased to have completed these two transactions with a quality and professional global partner, who shares the same vision and values to deliver market-leading build-to-rent communities. We look forward to building on this relationship in the future," added Daren Whitaker, Founder and Chairman, Renaker.

