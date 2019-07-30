Starlight Investments White Paper: Finding Investment Opportunities in U.S. Multi-Family: Achieving Returns in a Maturing Market

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Starlight is pleased to share our most recent white paper which analyzes how investors can earn attractive risk-adjusted returns in the mature U.S. multi-family market, while protecting themselves from the risk of a possible downturn.

The U.S. multi-family team examines how Starlight achieves both objectives by narrowing our investment focus while maintaining an innovative and rigorous asset management program.

Please view the white paper at: https://www.starlightinvest.com/news-insights/?option=com_dropfiles&task=frontfile.download&catid=29&id=445&preview=1

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a privately held Toronto-based, full service, multi-family and commercial real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team of over 200 professionals. The company currently manages over $11.0 billion of direct real estate as well as real estate investment securities. Investment vehicles include institutional joint ventures, True North Commercial REIT, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Funds and Starlight Capital Funds. Starlight Investment's portfolio consists of approximately 36,000 multi-residential units across Canada and the U.S. and over 6.2 million square feet of commercial properties. Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-

SOURCE Starlight Investments