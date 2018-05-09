Starlight Investments White Paper on Solving Canada's Rental Housing Shortage Puzzle

About Starlight Investments

Starlight is a Toronto-based, privately held, full service, real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team comprised of over 140 professionals. Starlight currently manages $8.5 billion of multi-family and commercial properties through funds, joint ventures and club deals. Starlight's portfolio consists of approximately 36,000 multi-family units across Canada and the U.S. and over 5.0 million square feet of commercial properties. For more information, please visit www.starlightinvest.com and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-.

Related Links: www.starlightinvest.com and www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starlight-investments-white-paper-on-solving-canadas-rental-housing-shortage-puzzle-300645152.html

SOURCE Starlight Investments