Starlink Program | CoinEx Charity Deploys the First Starlink Unit to the Philippines

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx Charity has successfully deployed the first Starlink satellite internet in the Philippines, marking a major milestone in connecting underserved communities to the digital world.

Starlink Program, the flagship project of CoinEx Charity's "Bridget to Hope" initiative, aims to bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed satellite internet to remote areas. This project empowers communities by improving access to education, economic opportunities, essential government services, and even crypto adoption.

（Click the video to learn more about：CoinEx Charity Launches First Starlink Unit in the Philippines）

First Deployment: Municipality of EB Magalona, Negros Occidental

On November 22, the Municipality of EB Magalona, located approximately 320 miles from Manila, became the first recipient of Starlink equipment in the Philippines. The deployment was marked by the signing of the Deed of Donation and Deployment, led by Mayor Marvin Malacon and witnessed by the Municipal Secretary, the IT Department Head, and CoinEx Charity community volunteers.

Beyond Connectivity

During the handover, Mayor Malacon extended an invitation to CoinEx Charity to conduct educational seminars about the benefits and opportunities within the digital industry. These sessions aim to raise awareness about how technology, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, can create lasting positive impacts for the municipality.

Empowering the Future

With Starlink now operational in EB Magalona, residents can expect improved internet access, fostering new opportunities for learning, business, and communication. This deployment is just the beginning of CoinEx Charity's mission to enhance connectivity across rural Philippines, paving the way for more inclusive development.

CoinEx Charity is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, bringing the promise of technology to every corner of the nation.

About CoinEx Charity

CoinEx Charity established in 2022, the non-profit organization of the global leading cryptocurrency platform CoinEx ecosystem, has been dedicated to making a difference in the world since its inception. With its mission，"Making the world a better place", CoinEx Charity has been actively involved in various charitable activities around the globe, focusing on improving education, alleviating poverty, providing disaster relief and empowering communities.

To learn more about CoinEx Charity, visit: Website | Twitter | YouTube

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.



To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App｜Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE CoinEx Global