STARMUS ANNOUNCES 'BRIDGE FROM THE FUTURE' OPENING CONCERT BY JEAN-MICHEL JARRE, INCLUDING A SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE BY BRIAN MAY, ITS STARMUS CAMP & CITY PROGRAM AND LAURIE ANDERSON JOINING THE MUSIC LINE-UP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STARMUS Festival co-founders Garik Israelian, PhD, Sir Brian May, and Jean-Michel Jarre, along with ESET CEO Richard Marko, and VÚB CEO Joseph Kausich, unveiled exciting details concerning the upcoming STARMUS VII edition in Bratislava, Slovakia on April 11, 2024.

STARMUS co-founders Garik Israelian, PhD, Jean-Michel Jarre, ESET CEO Richard Marko, VÚB CEO Jozef Kausich after the Press Conference

Press conference introduced the STARMUS VII full program with its opening concert, insights on the STARMUS Camp & City Program, Sonic Universe Concert, and Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication Ceremony agenda promising to unite intellect, creativity, and wonder in the world of science and music.

Powered by ESET, STARMUS VII will kick off with an exclusive live performance titled "Bridge from the Future" on May 12th by renowned electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre, joined by special guest Sir Brian May, legendary guitarist of Queen and STARMUS co-founder. Set against the breath-taking backdrop of the SNP Bridge over the Danube River, this monumental event will be open for the public and STARMUS ticket holders will have privileged access closer to the stage.

In addition to announcing Jarre as the headliner, it was announced that Jean-Michel Jarre is joining the STARMUS Advisory Board. The prestigious Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions to the dissemination of scientific knowledge, will be hosted at STARMUS VII and concluded by one-of-a-kind Sonic Universe Concert hosting Laurie Anderson with her 'Ark'/'Lifeboat' performance, promising an unforgettable fusion of music and science.

Complementing the STARMUS Concerts and Lectures Program is the STARMUS Camp, a vibrant hub of exploration and learning designed to ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists. Located in the Main Square of Bratislava, it will offer innovative exhibitions, immersive experiences, and a dynamic live entertainment program open to attendees of all ages. The STARMUS City Program is tailored specifically for partner universities and will feature more than 40 captivating lectures by renowned experts and researchers. The lectures will cover a range of topics, including space exploration and environmental science, among others. Students will have the chance to engage with experts and enrich their academic experience.

Finally, during the press conference, it was announced that VÚB Banka, second largest bank in Slovakia, has joined as a sponsor for STARMUS VII to inspire individuals to make a difference in the world.

The upcoming STARMUS VII edition promises to be an unparalleled experience, bringing together the world's brightest minds in science and music to ignite curiosity and inspiration for the next generation.

