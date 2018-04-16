Starpharma Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced that the April 12 Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) presentation by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jackie Fairley is now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
Starpharma's presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors and advisors may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
The presentation provided an overview of Starpharma for new investors; and highlighted developments of the company's VivaGel® and DEP® portfolios.
About VirtualInvestorConferences.com
VirtualnvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, is the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.
Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.
