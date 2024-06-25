STARRY® AND BUFFALO WILD WINGS® TEAM UP WITH BASKETBALL SUPERSTARS JALEN & CODY WILLIAMS TO INTRODUCE FANS TO THE "THIRD WILLIAMS BROTHER" IN HILARIOUS MOCKUMENTARY SHORT

We're celebrating the 2024 professional basketball selection by putting Jalen & Cody's sibling rivalry on display alongside comedian Jay Pharoah in hilarious 'Third Brother' mockumentary

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STARRY® and Buffalo Wild Wings® are celebrating the perfect pairing that is B-Dubs and STARRY lemon lime flavored soda, just in time for one of basketball's biggest moments – the 2024 professional basketball selection. The brands are enlisting the help of basketball's newest superstar brother duo, the Williams brothers - Oklahoma City's rising star Jalen Williams and 2024 pro basketball prospect Cody Williams, plus a very special surprise appearance from funny man Jay Pharoah - all to share their love of wings and of course the joy of washing that down with a refreshing STARRY.

BWW x STARRY - "Third Williams Brother" BWW x STARRY - "Third Williams Brother" BWW x STARRY - Jalen & Cody Williams

"I'm excited to finally fulfill my dream and hear my name called to finally play pro ball like my big bro" says Cody Williams. "Post-draft I'll be celebrating taking the league by storm with my brother, along with another iconic duo, B-Dubs and STARRY."

To celebrate Cody finally joining Jalen in the league, the Williams brothers are putting their sibling rivalry and love of Buffalo Wild Wings and STARRY on display in a hilarious and weirdly refreshing mockumentary-style short where they introduce the world to their "third brother" – Barry.

Played by comedian and actor, Jay Pharoah, Barry will be featured alongside Cody and Jalen as he shows the world how he stacks up with his superstar brothers. He may not be great at basketball, but Barry does know a thing or two about the perfect pairing of wings and STARRY – proving that he definitely deserves to join his Dubs brothers in their epic team up with B-Dubs and STARRY.

Enjoy the full "Third Brother" mockumentary on the official B-Dubs YouTube channel and on B-Dubs and STARRY social channels.

"Cody and I have been inseparable since the day he was born. We've always had a bit of family competitiveness keeping the Dubs Brothers at the top of our game," says Jalen Williams. "I'm excited for fans to finally meet all of the Dubs Brothers and see a little bit of our brotherly bond come to life in the mockumentary short. That's right we're finally introducing the world to our third brother aka Jay Pharoah – bringing his signature comedic chops and an energy only he could bring to the Williams family."

Fans can get it on the fun and enjoy B-Dubs (made even better with STARRY) by snagging a special offer. Now through August 13, guests can receive 6 free wings with any $10+ order from Buffalo Wild Wings GO – the brand's takeout and delivery service – when using the promo code GOWINGS. The offer is only available through the B-Dubs website or app. Don't forget to complete your meal and throw in a STARRY or two!

Stay updated on all things STARRY and Buffalo Wild Wings on social media. Follow STARRY @starrylemonlime on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X. For Buffalo Wild Wings follow @BuffaloWildWings on TikTok, X, Facebook, and @bwwings on Instagram, and download the Buffalo Wild Wings app from the App Store on iOS or on the Google Play Store on Android to grab some B-Dubs and STARRY.

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. Globally, there are more than 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

