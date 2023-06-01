STARRY® INVITES MIAMI HEAT FANS TO JUMP ON THE BANDWAGON

STARRY® creates a real bandwagon HEAT fans can jump on to cheer on their team and troll NBA Twitter

MIAMI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all 305 basketball fans: it's time to break out the pots and pans! In celebration of the Miami HEAT's record-setting run to the NBA Finals, STARRY®, the official soft drink of the NBA, is introducing the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon. This one-of-one roving party bus will help fans get pumped before Miami's first 2023 NBA Finals home game as a rally symbol for dedicated Miami HEAT fans everywhere.

STARRY® is inviting Miami HEAT fans to jump on the bandwagon for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon is a one-of-one roving party bus that will help fans get pumped before Miami’s first 2023 NBA Finals home game.

Featuring custom Miami HEAT graphics, cranking pre-game beats from DJ IRIE, and meet and greet with a team legend, fans will enjoy a refreshing, lemon-lime-fueled pregame rally and serve as an icon for real 305 basketball fans nationwide.

The STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon will tip-off the NBA Finals Game 3 pre-game festivities for the first Miami HEAT home game on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 PM at Kaseya Center before departing for its route around the Magic City, spreading winning vibes and a touch of irreverence towards the NBA social community. To send the bandwagon off in style, DJ IRIE will serve as the honorary captain of the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon, leading fans to Kaseya Center to cheer their team to victory.

Through June 4, fans can enter to win coveted seats on the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. For the chance to win, visit DJ IRIE's Twitter @IRIE and reply to the campaign post telling the world why NBA fans should join the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon, tagging @starrylemonlime and using #MiamiHeatBandwagonContest. Five lucky fans will win seats for themselves and three friends on the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon for a 2-hour pre-game party around Miami to pump up the city. Entry is limited to Florida residents, 21+, 1 entry per person/Twitter account. Full rules can be found here.

"To basketball fans in Miami and across the U.S., I have a simple message for you: grab your pots and pans, jump on the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon and let's show the NBA what being a HEAT fan is all about," says DJ IRIE. "I'm pumped to serve as captain on this first-ever true bandwagon and bring our fans to the game in the most Miami way possible."

"STARRY is all about showing up for Miami fans and with the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon, we're helping them make a statement to the rest of the NBA and its fans," says Heather Hoytink, President of South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Like our amazing new beverage, this real bandwagon is a refreshing take on a long-overplayed narrative and invitation for fans to join us in cheering the Miami HEAT to victory."

"I've personally experienced the amazing spirit of Miami HEAT fans that helped lift us to our first ever NBA Championship in 2006," says Gary Payton, Miami HEAT legend and NBA Hall of Famer. "It's amazing to see how our 'bandwagon' has grown and watch the city come alive once again for this team."

Once onboard the STARRY Miami HEAT Bandwagon, fans will score signature STARRY lemon lime refreshment, get pumped for the game by banging on some pots and pans and ride around the city.

