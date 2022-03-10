STARS AND STRIKES FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT IS ROLLING INTO MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA

ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced plans to open a new family entertainment center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the 4th Quarter of 2022, marking their sixteenth location and the third in the State of South Carolina.

The 52,500 square foot facility located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle – convenient to US 17, US 501 and the Myrtle Beach Airport – will house 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes inside of the upscale S&S Lounge. All 24 bowling lanes will feature SPARK™ Augmented Reality Bowling, an immersive, high-tech bowling experience that brings the lanes to life! The new Myrtle Beach location will offer fun for guests of all ages. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes will feature other attractions, including a 10,000 sq. foot arcade and prize store with the latest arcade games and virtual reality, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, and a large full-service bar surrounded by big screen TVs for sports viewing.

Stars and Strikes' Myrtle Beach location will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items. Stars and Strikes has made it a priority to offer food and beverage options that are healthy, delicious and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience.

"We are aware of the demand for our unique brand of entertainment from both the residents and tourists in Myrtle Beach." said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "With these families in mind, we are excited to bring a quality brand of family-focused entertainment to the Myrtle Beach area that guests of any age can enjoy."

The new Myrtle Beach facility also includes an upscale corporate event space in the signature S&S Lounge that will seat over 100 guests with a full private bar. The S&S Lounge features VIP bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes. Stars and Strikes excels at providing deluxe, chef-crafted cuisine in a fun-filled atmosphere. Corporate and private event guests initially visit for the fun, only to be pleasantly surprised at the high quality and taste of the private event buffets and food packages.

The new Stars and Strikes will offer affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes takes great pride in delivering a fantastically fun birthday party experience for kids of all ages that is easy and affordable for parents. Stars and Strikes' birthday parties are consistently voted the #1 Birthday Parties by multiple local news outlets.

With fifteen existing locations throughout Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the Stars and Strikes location in Myrtle Beach will appeal to guests of all ages that are looking for a safe, clean, smoke-free entertainment center that is kid-friendly.

Stars and Strikes is excited to be an active member of the Myrtle Beach community. The company will invest over $9 million in the new facility, creating over 150 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. Stars and Strikes will begin interviews for management positions in the near future. For more information or to apply for these positions, email Shannon Smothers at [email protected].

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, axe throwing, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1500 people throughout the Southeast. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

