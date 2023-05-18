STARS AND STRIKES SUMMERVILLE EXPANDS THEIR ARCADE

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stars and Strikes, the leading destination for family fun and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Arcade in Summerville, South Carolina. With an extensive selection of cutting-edge arcade games, including 11 brand NEW games, the exciting arcade expansion will keep families entertained for hours on end.

"The arcade expansion project reflects our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for families and gaming enthusiasts alike," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "From classic favorites to the latest gaming sensations, guests can play a variety of exciting games that cater to all interests and skill levels."

The Summerville Arcade Grand Re-Opening Celebration takes place on Friday, May 19th, Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st from open to close and Stars and Strikes invites the community to celebrate with the biggest discounts of the year!

The incredible Grand Re-Opening offers include:

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Game Cards!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE games of Laser Tag!

For more information, including updates, promotions and operating hours, please visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include laser tag, virtual reality, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1500 people throughout the Southeast. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes.

