Stars, Stripes and Seaside Spirit: Celebrate America 250 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach is gearing up to celebrate a major national milestone as America celebrates 250 years , offering a moment to recognize the journey that brought the country to where it is today and the possibilities ahead. Along South Carolina's Grand Strand, events, attractions and festivities spotlight the region's enduring spirit, creativity and resilience that have helped shape the nation since 1776.

Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, highlights living-history reenactments showcasing period life and military interpretation. during half-time at football games. Credit: CCU Athletics

"For generations, Myrtle Beach's 60 miles of coastline have been a place where families reconnect, enjoy timeless traditions and experience all that makes this region special," said Stuart Butler, president of Visit Myrtle Beach. "As the nation prepares for America 250, this is the perfect time to plan a 2026 getaway and enjoy a memorable, celebratory experience at America's favorite beach."

From military monuments and living history farms to fireworks and All-American attractions, The Beach provides the ideal landscape to celebrate the spirit of the nation. Unique ways to mark America 250 along the Grand Strand include:

Exploring a Coastal Legacy

Step back into the Revolutionary War era and follow General Francis Marion, the elusive "Swamp Fox," whose mastery of the region's wetlands helped outmaneuver British forces. Today, visitors can explore historic markers , trails and protected lands that honor his late-1700s campaigns and enduring legacy.

, trails and protected lands that honor his late-1700s campaigns and enduring legacy. Just outside Conway , the Horry County seat, sites tied to the Battle of Bear Bluff and the historic communities around Galivants Ferry offer a glimpse into the region's Revolutionary War landscape and Francis Marion's campaigns. The county was named in 1801 for Brigadier General Peter Horry, honoring his service in securing the nation's future.

, the Horry County seat, sites tied to the Battle of Bear Bluff and the historic communities around Galivants Ferry offer a glimpse into the region's Revolutionary War landscape and Francis Marion's campaigns. The county was named in 1801 for Brigadier General Peter Horry, honoring his service in securing the nation's future. Take a road trip along sites that shaped America's early story, including U.S. Highway 17 , which closely traces the historic Kings Highway, a 1,300-mile colonial route built to connect Charleston and Boston.

, which closely traces the historic Kings Highway, a 1,300-mile colonial route built to connect Charleston and Boston. In the fishing village of Little River, the oldest settlement in Horry County, visitors can admire the natural beauty of Vereen Memorial Gardens , which served as one of President George Washington's overnight stops during his 1791 Southern tour.

, which served as one of President George Washington's overnight stops during his 1791 Southern tour. Explore Georgetown 's historic waterfront, where museums and colonial-era sites bring the region's rich maritime and cultural history to life.

's historic waterfront, where museums and colonial-era sites bring the region's rich maritime and cultural history to life. Discover a piece of American ingenuity on Pawleys Island, home of the Original Pawleys Island Rope Hammock , first crafted in the late 1800s by riverboat captain Joshua John Ward and still hand-woven and available for purchase today.

Immersing in Living History

Visit Brookgreen Gardens to explore the Lowcountry History Center and interpretive exhibits. Discover the region's rice plantation past, Gullah Geechee culture and deeply connected natural heritage.

to explore the Lowcountry History Center and interpretive exhibits. Discover the region's rice plantation past, Gullah Geechee culture and deeply connected natural heritage. Experience Freewoods Farm in Myrtle Beach's Burgess community, the nation's only African American living-history farm of its kind, where demonstrations, tours and exhibits bring the stories of small family farms from the late 19th to mid-20th centuries to life.

in Myrtle Beach's Burgess community, the nation's only African American living-history farm of its kind, where demonstrations, tours and exhibits bring the stories of small family farms from the late 19th to mid-20th centuries to life. Explore the L.W. Paul Living History Farm at the Horry County Museum, offering daily demonstrations showcasing farming practices and rural life from 1900–1955, and uncover the region's agricultural heritage, innovation and resilience.

Enjoying Tributes and Celebrations

Tour Warbird Park , home to retired military aircraft and memorial plaques honoring the legacy of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and the airmen who served from the Cold War through the Gulf War.

, home to retired military aircraft and memorial plaques honoring the legacy of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and the airmen who served from the Cold War through the Gulf War. Watch living-history reenactments, such as the Revolutionary-era demonstrations offered during halftime at Coastal Carolina University football games, showcasing period life and military interpretation.

offered during halftime at Coastal Carolina University football games, showcasing period life and military interpretation. Honor Memorial Day weekend by attending events, including the annual Market Common Military Appreciation Days Parade that pays tribute to those who served the nation.

that pays tribute to those who served the nation. Celebrate the nation all summer long with events, dazzling fireworks shows and an array of unforgettable 4th of July parades featuring elaborately decorated golf carts and boats.

Discover all the ways to celebrate the nation in Myrtle Beach by visiting VisitMyrtleBeach.com and SouthCarolina250.com .

