START Partners with Trialing to Expand Access to Oncology Clinical Trials Across Europe

Partnership will enhance physician awareness of START's portfolio of trials, streamline referrals, and support patient access to early-phase oncology research

SAN ANTONIO and BARCELONA, Spain, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START"), the world's largest community-based network of clinical trial sites specializing in early-phase oncology trials, today announced a strategic partnership with Trialing, a platform dedicated to connecting physicians and patients to clinical trials, helping physicians rapidly identify, evaluate, and refer patients to appropriate studies.

Trialing and START Clinical Trial Interface Featuring Early-Phase Oncology Studies

Through this exclusive collaboration, START will work with Trialing across Europe to distribute curated information on active oncology clinical trials, share real-time study updates, and notify medical oncologists when enrollment slots become available through Trialing's physician network. The partnership is designed to streamline referrals, improve awareness of trial opportunities, and ultimately expand patient access to innovative cancer therapies.

"Access remains one of the greatest barriers in oncology clinical research," said Nick Slack, MBE, Chairman and CEO of START. "Partnering with Trialing allows us to engage physicians on a platform they already know and trust, provide clear and timely visibility into our hundreds of active trials, and make it easier to connect patients with START's clinical trial sites across Europe. By reducing friction in the referral process and increasing physician awareness of START, we advance our mission of delivering hope through access."

Trialing leverages innovative technology, accurate data, and an agile, physician-focused approach supported by its internal medical team to revolutionize how clinical trials are accessed. By connecting physicians, patients, and the pharmaceutical industry through a single platform, Trialing enables faster identification of appropriate studies through structured clinical decision pathways and reduces barriers to trial participation.

START's European network of clinical trial sites continues to grow, with a strong focus on accelerating early-phase trials while maintaining deep relationships with referring physicians and community oncologists. The collaboration with Trialing supports START's mission to bring innovative research closer to patients by improving transparency, communication, and referral pathways.

"Clinical trial awareness and referral efficiency are critical to advancing cancer care," said Dr. Emiliano Calvo, President of START Europe. "By partnering with Trialing, we can more effectively share study availability with medical oncologists and ensure patients are referred at the right time, when enrollment opportunities are open."

"We're proud to partner with START, an organization that shares our commitment to improving access to clinical trials through smarter, more connected solutions," said Max Hardy-Werbin, CEO of Trialing. "Together, we're empowering physicians with the information they need to quickly identify appropriate trials and helping patients reach innovative treatment options without unnecessary friction."

Trialing's platform will enable START to provide dynamic study updates, ensuring physicians have current information on eligibility criteria and enrollment status, a key factor in reducing delays and missed referral opportunities.

This partnership reflects a shared vision to modernize clinical trial access, strengthen physician engagement, and accelerate oncology research across Europe.

About START

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than 1,000 early-phase clinical trials, including for 50 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world's largest roster of early-phase principal investigators across its 15 clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

About Trialing

Trialing is a physician-driven platform focused on improving access to clinical trials by connecting oncologists, hospitals, patients, and pharmaceutical sponsors through structured trial intelligence and referral workflows. By combining curated clinical trial data, clinical expertise from its medical team, physician-centered discovery tools, and emerging AI-supported screening capabilities, Trialing helps oncologists rapidly identify appropriate studies and streamline referrals to recruiting research sites. Trialing supports a growing network of oncologists and research centers across Europe and the United States. Learn more at trialing.org.

Media Contacts:

START:

Lauren Panco, VP Marketing, [email protected]

Trialing:

Jonathan Gibbs, Chief Product Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE The START Center for Cancer Research