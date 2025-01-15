Start the New Year Right: Corra Group Highlights the Importance of Background Checks as Businesses Start the New Year Strong

Background Checks Are Essential for Organizations Seeking to Build Trusted Teams and Create Safe Work Environments.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of the new year is peak season for hiring, and businesses are gearing up to tackle early-year demands for a thriving 2025. Corra Group, a nationwide provider of background checks and drug testing, highlights the critical role of background screening at the start of the new year.

"January and February are typically active months for hiring, as companies bring on new employees to drive business growth and address early-year needs," said Nick Gustavson, Corra Group Cofounder. "Background checks not only protect a company's reputation and provide a safe work environment, but also foster a culture of safety, compliance, and reliability for teams and customers."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the U.S. economy added over 350,000 jobs last January, significantly surpassing forecasts. Failing to perform comprehensive background checks can lead to increased risk and turnover, costing companies time and resources. Corra Group's streamlined background check services help companies hire with confidence, starting the year with safe, dependable, and qualified teams.

Background checks are especially important for New Year hiring, particularly after the holiday season. It is easy to move too quickly as the new year ramps up, and the post-holiday season is a great opportunity for employers to utilize background checks to reduce turnover costs, transition temporary holiday hires into permanent roles, and stay safe while expanding.

"January also typically brings the launch of hiring initiatives, restructuring, and expansion," adds Gustavson. "This results in increased hiring and a need for integrity, professionalism, culture fit, and alignment with company values in new or expanded roles."

2025 is also seeing many companies implementing stricter full-time Return To Office (RTO) mandates, a trend already underway at major organizations like Amazon, JPMorgan, Disney, Google, Boeing, and Apple. With employees transitioning from remote work to working full-time side by side in physical office spaces, businesses need to prioritize safety, trust, and a secure work environment. Corra Group offers a number of background check services including Criminal Checks, Nationwide Registered Sex Offender Search, Drug Testing & Alcohol Screening, Motor Vehicle Records, Employment Verification and Social Media Background Screening.

"We hope everyone starts the new year right," said Gustavson. "Stay safe and compliant, and we wish everyone a Happy New Year!"

About Corra Group:

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. Corra Group is headquartered in El Segundo, California. To learn more, visit CorraGroup.com

SOURCE Corra Group