Start the New Year Right with Yogurtland's New Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla Flavor Made with Oat Milk

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the fan-favorite frozen yogurt brand, is ringing in the New Year with the debut of its delicious new vegan treat, Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla. Made with oat milk, Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla adds to Yogurtland's growing roster of flavorful vegan varieties and is the perfect sweet treat for those looking for a dairy-free option in the new year. Available for a limited time only while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations.

Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla

Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla uses real ingredients to create an authentic taste and a dairy-free dessert filled with flavor. It is thoughtfully crafted with oat milk, real vanilla, and brown sugar flavor for a satisfying balance of delicious ingredients in every spoonful. With oat milk as the base, the new vegan treat has the smooth and creamy texture that Yogurtland fans expect and adore.

"With more people leaning into living a plant-based lifestyle and aiming to kick off 2022 with healthier food choices, we couldn't be more thrilled to offer our newest oat milk-based option," says Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager. "We're proud to ring in the New Year with a tasty vegan flavor that everyone can enjoy."

Yogurtland is no stranger to providing loyal fans with plant-based options having previously introduced delicious vegan menu items like Plant-Based Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie – the brand's first flavor made with oat milk, Plant-Based Piña Colada, Plant-Based Salted Chocolate Soufflé – which has sold out twice, and last summer's Acai Bowls and Fruit Bowl Fusions. The southern California-based brand continues to innovate with unique flavors in the vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly categories so that all types of consumers can enjoy frozen treats. The new Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla flavor not only demonstrates Yogurtland's exciting expansion of vegan offerings but also the franchise's commitment to healthier dessert options and wellness.

For more information or to order online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com or the Yogurtland mobile app.

About Yogurtland Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 250 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com

