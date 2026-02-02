Yogurtland Turns 20: Beloved Froyo Chain Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration on National Frozen Yogurt Day

Two decades of joy, nostalgia, and endless customization: Anniversary year brings surprise deals, limited-edition flavors, and special moments for froyo fans nationwide

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For two decades, Yogurtland has been where memories are made, one customized cup at a time. This National Frozen Yogurt Day, the beloved frozen yogurt chain celebrates 20 years of creating moments of love, joy and hope, bringing families and friends together, and serving up handcrafted treats made with real ingredients. To kick off the anniversary year, Yogurtland is offering guests a buy one, get one free deal* at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide on February 6 and will continue surprising loyal fans with special deals and exclusive offers throughout 2026.

Anniversary BOGO offer

In addition to the BOGO offer (equal or lesser value, in-store only), Real Rewards members will earn double points** on all qualifying in-store purchases made on Feb. 6, making the celebration even sweeter for loyal fans.

"Twenty years ago, we opened our doors with a simple hope: to create a place where people could come together and experience something joyful," said Phillip Chang, founder and CEO of Yogurtland. "What started as one location has grown into hundreds of shops across the country, but our mission has never changed. Yogurtland has always been about more than frozen yogurt. It's about the young family building their weekend tradition, the grandparent treating their grandkids to their favorite toppings and college students grabbing a better-for-you treat after classes. Those are the moments that have sustained us for 20 years, and we're honored to be part of so many lives and communities. This anniversary belongs to every guest who has walked through our doors, and we can't wait to celebrate with them all year long."

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Yogurtland is treating fans to a special monthly reward. On the 20th day of each month, Real Rewards members can enjoy 20% off their purchase, making it even sweeter to celebrate two decades of frozen yogurt favorites.

"National Frozen Yogurt Day brings back that feeling we all remember: walking into a froyo shop and knowing you can create exactly what you're craving," said Sam Kwon, Head of Project Services, eCommerce & Marketing at Yogurtland, our Flavorologists handcraft hundreds of real-ingredient flavors so every guest can build their perfect cup, just like they've always loved. It's a treat that brings people together, one delicious creation at a time."

To make the celebration even sweeter, Yogurtland is featuring limited-time February flavors perfect for sharing with the people you love. Guests can enjoy the rich, decadent Chocolate Raspberry Truffle, along with anniversary exclusive Super Tart, Yogurtland's signature Plain Tart flavor taken to a whole new level, available only from February 2 through February 22. These special flavors offer an extra reason to stop in and customize the perfect cup during National Frozen Yogurt Day and throughout the month.

All year long, Yogurtland will roll out surprise anniversary deals, limited-edition flavors, and special promotions to thank guests for two decades of support. Fans can follow Yogurtland on Instagram and TikTok to stay updated on exclusive offers and anniversary celebrations happening at locations nationwide.

For more information regarding Yogurtland including locations, please visit yogurtland.com.

*Buy one yogurt or ice cream, get one yogurt or ice cream of equal or lesser value free. Valid Feb. 6, 2026 only. In-store only at participating Yogurtland locations. Not valid on third-party delivery or online orders. Limit one per transaction. Cannot be combined with other offers or coupons. No cash value. Offer applicable to weighted items only. Program subject to change without notice. While supplies last.

**2x Points: Valid on Feb 6, 2026 only for Real Rewards members. Excludes Third Party Delivery orders and gift card purchases. Allow up to 24 hours for reward points to be applied.

About Yogurtland:

Celebrating 20 years of delivering premium frozen yogurt experiences, Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates its one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

