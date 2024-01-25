Start Your Cat's Dental Health Routine Right Meow with New Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural Dental Treats for Cats from Wellness Pet

Ahead of Pet Dental Health Month, Wellness Pet's first dental treats for cats support often-overlooked overall oral health for felines

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat owners: when was the last time you cared for your feline friend's teeth? A vast 70% of cats have dental disease1, but starting your cat's dental health regimen just got easier. In time for Pet Dental Health Month (February), Wellness Pet Company announces the launch of Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural2 Dental Treats for cats, the brand's first-ever dental treats for felines, now available alongside the brand's original dental chews for dogs.

Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural Dental Treats for cats are crafted to support the four areas vets check most: Breath, Plaque, Tartar and Gums.3 Specially designed to target these areas with its crunchy porous texture that supports mechanical abrasion while a cat chews, Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural Dental Treats for cats allow a cat's tooth to sink into each treat for optimal cleaning. When used regularly, Wellness® WHIMZEES® can help maintain dental health between veterinary visits and help keep your cat happy and healthy.

"A majority of cats and dogs will suffer from dental disease in their lifetimes, so we're proud to extend our effective Wellness® WHIMZEES® products to cats for the first time, and the timing is ideal. Pet Dental Health Month serves as a helpful reminder that there's no better time to start prioritizing your pet's dental health, and it's easier than you may think," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company. "Supporting dental health is vital to overall wellbeing in both cats and dogs, and incorporating a daily option like Wellness® WHIMZEES® can ensure pet parents are treating pets well with healthier teeth, gums and breath, and in turn, happier lives together."

As leaders in the pet industry, Wellness Pet's latest innovation is set to support feline dental care and empower pet parents to treat them well while effortlessly contributing to their furry companions' overall wellbeing and ensuring a delightful experience. Available in three delicious flavors, Chicken, Chicken & Salmon, and Chicken & Tuna, Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural Dental Treats for cats are made with fresh chicken as the primary ingredient to offer a taste cats love.

Alongside their new offerings for cats, Wellness Pet remains committed to promoting healthier smiles in dogs, too. Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural Dental Treats for dogs are the ideal solution for daily dental health, as 80% of dogs, especially small breeds and seniors, are at risk of dental disease.4 Crucial for a dog's overall wellbeing, lack of dental care can lead to increased plaque, tartar, gingivitis, and advanced periodontal disease, but a steady dental health routine can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of issues and helps maintain dental health between vet visits. Wellness® WHIMZEES® Brushzees® Natural Dental Treats for dogs have received the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) seal of acceptance for helping control both plaque and tartar and are scientifically proven to support healthier teeth, gums, and fresher breath.

To learn more about Wellness® WHIMZEES® for cats and dogs and to find them near you, visit https://www.whimzees.com/.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural5 nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood. 

1World Small Animal Veterinary Association Global Dental Guidelines JSAP 2020;61:E50
2With added vitamins, minerals & taurine
3When chewed daily.
4Packaged facts "Pet Care Oral Services and Products in the US" 2018; PLos One Stella JL, Bauer AE, Croney 2018
5With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

