Start your engines, car fans: Hagerty launches a new season of exciting automotive shows on YouTube

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty has launched a new season of shows for car fans on its popular YouTube channel, featuring a turbo-charged blend of old favorites like "Redline Rebuild" and "Chip Foose Draws a Car" and all-new shows hosted by car personalities like Jason Cammisa, Magnus Walker and Ryan Symancek.

"Car fans will see more incredible car videos, more often," said Larry Webster, senior vice president of Hagerty Media. "We have an exciting mix of familiar favorites with some intriguing new shows that people are really going to like. There's something for every car interest."

The Season 1 lineup of new shows includes:

Rated - A pro driver and a seasoned journalist hit the track with the most exciting new cars, diving deep into what makes these cars tick. Will the journalist and the hot shoe agree or disagree? Hosts include Leh Keen, Kevin Madsen, Robb Holland, Sam Smith, Zack Klapman, Parker Kligerman, Kim Coon, and more.

Jason Cammisa On The Icons - Untold stories of automotive legends: a visually stimulating and entertaining wiki video on why automotive icons became legends.

Know It All - A short-form, humorous, quick-take on any technical concept pertaining to owning, driving, engineering or talking about cars.

Revelations - A 20-minute, broadcast-quality visual and acoustic review of the most important cars of all time.

Next Big Thing with Magnus Walker - Enter into this 6-part series, where Magnus Walker, famed Urban Outlaw, dives into affordable and unappreciated classics and discovers the Next Big Thing.

Rad Ventures - The age of fanny packs and stand-up jet skis was the pinnacle automotive era, at least in the eyes of our host, Ryan Symancek. With the help of Hagerty, Ryan revisits the icons of the era. In this 4-episode miniseries, he'll examine stock variations of rad classics, and then put them head-to-head with a current performance version used today.

Buyers Guide - A reboot of a classic Hagerty series, we bring the most desirable vintage cars to life and give value information and helpful advice to anyone looking to purchase them.

Returning shows include:

Redline Rebuild - Host Davin Reckow works tirelessly in the shop bringing old engines to life. Each of these time-lapse videos represents thousands of photos and hundreds of man-hours in an attempt to celebrate the beauty of the internal combustion engine.

Chip Foose Draws a Car - From his hit TV show "Overhaulin'" to his award-winning hot rods, Foose is known throughout the car world for his unique style and attention to detail. Chip puts pen to paper and gives us a unique take on car design.

Catch up on the latest Season 1 shows from now through March 14. "The Barn Find Hunter," featuring host Tom Cotter's never-ending quest for hidden automotive gems, returns for Season 2, launching March 29. The Hagerty YouTube channel, which boasts 1.3 million subscribers, can be found at https://www.youtube.com/hagerty.

