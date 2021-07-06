Start Your Start-Up Dream with These Colleges

HARTFORD, Conn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating and growing your own business could be your greatest challenge. But being a successful entrepreneur has substantial personal and financial rewards.

Luckily there are colleges in the U.S. that have programs designed to help entrepreneur dreamers.

College Values Online has compiled a list of the 30 best colleges for students who want to be entrepreneurs.

"As we begin to deal with the effects of the pandemic on the economy, it seems like the ideal time for young entrepreneurs to have their shot at introducing fresh, new ideas to the world," said Julia McCaulley, College Values Online editor.

"We have the opportunity, as a country, to rebuild our economy," she said. "Where better to look to than to young people to pick up that torch and lead the way? The schools in this ranking offer phenomenal opportunities to students who are looking to make a difference not only to our society but globally."

Here's a sampling of Top 30 Colleges for Student Entrepreneurs

New York University

New York City, New York

New York University's startup ecosystem is college-wide. The university encourages multi-disciplinary collaboration, accelerating innovation, and cultivating leaders. A few of the resources that student entrepreneurs can access include a $300,000 competition, future labs, an innovation fund, and business accelerators. CollegeChoice considers New York University to be the seventh-best college for entrepreneurs.

Cornell University

Ithaca, New York

The entrepreneurship programs at Cornell University are governed by the deans of 12 different schools in the university. Over 100 advisory council members also support them. Cornell offers business-minded students eight business incubators, nine startup funds, mentoring, agencies, legal clinics, and more. Forbes notes that Cornell University is responsible for the sixth-highest venture capital-backed startups of any college.

University of Southern California

Los Angeles, California

Every year, the University of Southern California gives $340,000 to student-founded startups. The university's student organizations also offer entrepreneurial students a wide range of unique opportunities, such as the chance to speak to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The Yale Tribune names the University of Southern California student-founded company EnjoyNow the third best student startup of the 21st century. CollegeChoice rank's the university the fifth-best for entrepreneurship.

University of California, Berkeley

Berkeley, California

Forbes states that the University of California, Berkeley's business incubator is incredible, noting that it even offers significant funding opportunities for the businesses that it incubates. The other Forbes source states that the college has produced the second most venture capital-backed startups of any college. CollegeChoice ranks it the second-best college for entrepreneurs. The university has seven startup incubators, ten prominent business-based student groups, three entrepreneurship associations, four business competitions, and more.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Boston, Massachusetts

In 2020, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology students could access over 200 resources that were "dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation." This included the MIT Innovation Initiative, the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund Program, the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship, and more. There were over 30,000 alumni-founded companies in 2014. CollegeChoice ranks MIT as the third-best college for entrepreneurship. The Yale Tribune states that two of the best student startups of the 21st century came from the college's campus, namely Dropbox and 3dim.

Harvard University

Boston, Massachusetts

Harvard's The Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has a range of tools to help students make their business ideas successful, such as competitions, business accelerators, and alumni networks. And the college has used its many business connections to find solutions to coronavirus challenges. Forbes notes that the college is responsible for the fourth most venture capital-backed startups of any educational institution. And don't forget that two of the best student startups came from Harvard-- Facebook and HourlyNerd.

Stanford University

Stanford, California

Stanford University's entrepreneurship network has deep ties to Silicon Valley and regions around the world. On-campus, dozens of organizations focus on different aspects of entrepreneurship, such as the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics, the Association of Industry-Minded Stanford Professionals. CollegeChoice names Stanford University the best college for entrepreneurship. Forbes notes that Stanford is responsible for the most venture capital-backed startups of any college in the world. Snapchat and Google are two of the most successful student businesses started at a college.

For the full article, including methodology, visit this link: https://www.collegevaluesonline.com/top-colleges-for-student-entrepreneurs/.

College Values Online offers practical guidance rooted in careful research. It has more than 20 years of experience in college selection. The online service ranks schools and programs and highlights features of the college experience. It also provides career information from the angle of value to propel students towards completing a degree that is truly worth the investment.

