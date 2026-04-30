StarTech.com Launches Industry-First USB4 Dock with Driverless Dual Display for Mac, Windows, and Linux

LONDON, ON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarTech.com, a global provider of performance connectivity solutions for IT professionals, announces the launch of its Driverless Dual 4K USB4 Universal Docking Station (208N-USB4-DOCK), an industry-first solution designed to deliver driverless dual-display support for MacBook users while enabling seamless compatibility across Windows and Linux laptops.

The new dock gives IT teams a single solution to standardize across their entire fleet. Native driverless compatibility removes the need for software installation, eliminating common deployment challenges and ensuring consistent performance across Mac, Windows, and Linux environments.

The USB4 Docking Station is the first USB4 dock to enable native dual displays on MacBooks without drivers, addressing a long-standing limitation for Mac users who previously required a more expensive Thunderbolt docking station. It delivers Thunderbolt™ 4-level performance using USB4 technology, providing high-resolution and refresh capabilities at a significantly lower cost while supporting dual displays on M3, M4, and M5 MacBooks.

"Organizations want fewer exceptions and more compatibility consistency across their device environments," said John Mardinly, Director, Product Management at StarTech.com. "StarTech.com's new USB4 Docking Station allows IT teams to deploy one dock across their USB and Thunderbolt fleet, with native driverless support that works reliably across operating systems and offers a lower total cost of ownership compared to existing options."

The dock supports high-bandwidth video, data, and power delivery through a single connection, enabling dual 4K displays, fast wired networking, and 100W laptop charging without requiring drivers or software. This streamlined approach reduces support tickets, simplifies imaging and deployment processes, and improves the end-user experience.

StarTech.com validated performance through rigorous testing in its Innovation Lab, where the dock was tested with over 100 monitors to ensure broad compatibility and reliable display performance across a wide range of setups.

A screw-locking USB-C host cable adds an extra layer of reliability by preventing accidental disconnections or unauthorized removal, making the dock well-suited for shared workspaces and IT-managed environments.

Key Benefits:

One dock for your entire fleet across Mac, Windows, and Linux





First-to-market USB4 dock with driverless dual-display support for MacBook





Thunderbolt 4-level performance at a fraction of the cost





No drivers required—no compatibility exceptions across operating systems





Dual monitor support for M3, M4, and M5 MacBooks

Key Features:

Dual DisplayPort outputs supporting up to 4K 144Hz (DSC required; M4 Pro/Max, M5)





2 x USB-C and 3 x USB-A ports for versatile device connectivity





100W power delivery and 2.5Gbps Ethernet for reliable performance





USB-C screw-locking host cable for added security and stability





Tested on over 100 of the most popular business monitor and laptop models for proven compatibility





FSC-certified packaging with no single-use plastics

The 208N-USB4-DOCK USB4 Docking Station enables organizations to simplify IT standardization, reduce deployment friction, and deliver consistent, high-performance connectivity across diverse device ecosystems.

StarTech.com also offers a portable alternative. The USB4 Multiport Adapter (174B-USB4-MULTIPORT) delivers similar USB4 connectivity in a compact form factor for on-the-go use.

The dock and multiport adapter are available through StarTech.com and leading IT partners, including CDW, Amazon, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, and D&H.

About StarTech.com

StarTech.com manufactures a broad portfolio of connectivity accessories designed to meet the rigorous performance requirements of IT professionals including docking stations, display adapters, video and audio cables, network products, ergonomic furniture and mounts.

Founded in 1985, StarTech.com has operations in 28 markets worldwide across five continents. StarTech.com has been named a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for 15 consecutive years.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE StarTech.com