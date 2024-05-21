Startek® launches Generative AI Platform to empower agents and enhance customer experience

Bridging Empathy and Efficiency: Startek® Generative AI Equips Agents to Address Customer Needs with Precision, Empowering Them to Deliver Exceptional Experiences

DENVER, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced the launch of Startek® Generative AI, a comprehensive suite of Generative AI solutions designed to expedite and enhance business processes, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Startek® Generative AI goes beyond simple automation. It empowers businesses with a strategic approach that enhances agent productivity, streamlines operations and personalizes the customer journey. Startek Generative AI utilizes generative AI tools to swiftly identify and address customer needs across various touchpoints. By optimizing HR, training, and operational functions, agents can prioritize responses with enhanced empathy and speed, thus elevating the overall customer experience. From transforming agent training to automating tasks and analyzing sentiment for personalization, Startek Generative AI empowers organizations to enhance every aspect of their CX journey.

"The customer experience landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by AI," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek. "Startek Generative AI isn't just about keeping pace; it's about giving businesses a competitive edge. With Generative AI, our clients can not only deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint, but also unlock significant cost savings, increase productivity, expand insights and enhance agent and customer experience."

Key features of Startek® Generative AI include:

Agent Experience: Revamp agent onboarding and training with interactive modules and tailored coaching. Boost performance through personalized insights and in-the-moment support for exceptional customer experiences.

Self Service: Empower customers with voice and text-based self-service options for quick query resolution and enhanced satisfaction.

WFH and Compliance : Ensure workforce efficiency and compliance by accurately predicting call volumes and automating quality assurance processes with advanced analytics.

Startek GPT : Streamline operations and enhance engagement with concise insights and real-time sentiment analysis for personalized service adjustments.

At the core of Startek Generative AI lies Startek GPT, a powerful engine leveraging generative pre-trained transformers. Startek GPT automates tasks, summarizes interactions and analyzes customer sentiment. This enables agents focus on complex issues and deliver a more personalized customer experience.

Startek® Generative AI has already demonstrated remarkable results for a multinational electronics and hardware manufacturer with a 20% improvement in First Call Resolution (FCR) for 50% of agents, along with a 15% improvement in Voice Average Handling Time (AHT) for 60% of agents.

Startek Generative AI isn't just for today's challenges; it's a peek into the future of CX. With a deeply human-centric approach, as businesses adopt Generative AI, Startek Generative AI is poised to redefine customer expectations at every touchpoint.

