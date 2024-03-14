Startek® Wins three Comparably Best Places to Work Awards

The global CX leader is recognized for its outlook, global culture and HR teams

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that it was honored with three Comparably awards for Best Places to Work. Selected from 70,000 companies, Startek was recognized in the Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture and Best HR Teams categories. These recognitions acknowledge the company's commitment to create and cultivate an inclusive and enriching work environment that empowers Startek employees and fuels their success.

"We are delighted to receive this triple recognition from Comparably," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO - Startek. "These awards are a reflection of the importance we place on our most critical resource, our people. By fostering a culture that values openness, encourages team work, recognizes individual contributions, encourages diversity and prioritizes professional development, Startek is investing in the well being of our employees and ensuring that we provide them a platform for success. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire Startek team and it motivates us to keep building an even stronger, more enriching work environment."

Each quarter, Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work awards across a variety of categories. The decisions are based entirely upon employee feedback across 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook, over a 12-month period.

"At Startek, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration. We champion diversity, recognizing that diverse teams foster superior outcomes. Building a truly global culture where our uniqueness is celebrated and everyone feels empowered to excel is a cornerstone of our philosophy at Startek," said S M Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "It's a resounding affirmation of our unwavering focus on building a culture of excellence, where employees feel optimistic about the future, valued for their contributions and supported in their professional growth."

This impressive achievement adds to a growing list of accolades for Startek, including recognition as one of HR Asia's Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2023 and India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 by Great Place To Work® India.

About Comparably:

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

