Starting This Sunday: Nikon Invites You to Capture the Savings with Instant Savings Offers on the Most Popular DSLR and Nikon Z Series Mirrorless Cameras as Well as NIKKOR Lenses

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. is excited to announce the "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event, featuring compelling instant savings offers on imaging products for all levels of storytellers and content creators.* Starting this Sunday, April 28, instant savings offers will be available across Nikon's leading mirrorless, DSLR and NIKKOR lens lineups for a limited time. This event is the ideal time for consumers to find cameras and lenses that will help them capture their passion projects and share all their unforgettable moments this spring and summer, from graduations and soccer games, to beach vacations and family barbeques.

"Available for a limited time only, Nikon's 'Capture the Savings' seasonal sales event is a great way to share the gift of creativity this Mother's Day or Father's Day," says Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "With amazing instant savings offers for every level of photographer, this sales event demonstrates Nikon's commitment to making it as easy as possible for anyone to upgrade or give the 'latest and greatest' imaging technology."

Nikon Z Series

Nikon will be providing several special offers on the innovative Nikon Z Mount System, including up to $600 instant savings on the full-frame mirrorless Nikon Z 7.

With its high-resolution Nikon-designed image sensor, the Nikon Z 7 is ideal for advanced shooters who want to capture stunning detail and clarity in their photography, while the versatile and powerfully cinematic Nikon Z 6 is ideal for emerging content creators who need a camera that will capture stills and full-frame 4K Ultra HD video in an incredibly affordable package. Nikon will also be offering additional instant savings offers on the Mount Adapter FTZ when purchased together with a new Nikon Z 6 or Nikon Z 7 camera, allowing users to enjoy their favorite NIKKOR F-Mount lenses with their Z Series camera.

Nikon D850

The "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event will also include instant savings offers on the critically acclaimed and award-winning Nikon D850. Nikon will be offering up to $300 instant savings on the powerful D850, which boasts an impressive combination of extreme speed and epic resolution, making it a versatile DSLR camera that is great for capturing everything from weddings and events to fine art and sports. Now is the perfect time for professional photographers and multimedia creators looking to upgrade to a full-frame DSLR that provides high-speed capture, intense clarity, amazing low-light capabilities as well as incredible fidelity and tonality.

NIKKOR Lenses, Nikon DSLR and COOLPIX Cameras

Nikon will also be offering a variety of instant savings offers on their easy-to-use entry-level and intermediate level DSLR cameras, making it simple to step up from smartphone photography. For a limited time, Nikon will be offering excellent instant savings offers on its popular Nikon D5600 and Nikon D7500 DSLR cameras, great gifts for budding photographers looking to take their creativity to new heights. Many of Nikon's DSLR cameras are also available as affordable two-lens kits, giving consumers everything they need to start taking amazing photos whether capturing the ballgame or the family vacation.

Nikon will also be offering instant savings offers on a variety of COOLPIX cameras, including the P900. With a powerful 83x optical zoom (24-2000mm equivalent) NIKKOR ED glass lens, the P900 is a great camera for capturing sharp images and videos from extreme distances.

For those looking to experience Nikon's superior optics, the "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event will include limited-time instant savings offers on more than 30 of the brand's most popular prime and zoom lenses. Customers can step up their photography and take advantage of instant savings offers on coveted NIKKOR lenses, including the AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR or the AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR.

For a complete list of products included in Nikon's "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event, as well as their respective instant saving offers, please visit www.nikonusa.com/CaptureSavings. Nikon's "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event will go from Sunday, April 28 to Saturday, June 1, 2019.

*Nikon instant savings offers have varying starting and ending dates. For this and other details regarding Nikon's Instant Savings offers, please visit: www.nikonusa.com/CaptureSavings. All Instant Savings product combinations must be purchased at the same time and appear on the same receipt.

Actual selling price is determined by each dealer at time of sale. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice.

