STARTRADER Completes Youth Sports Initiative in Thailand, Delivering Community Impact

The 18×12m court transforms a previously basic, unmarked concrete space into a professionally finished playing environment with a high-quality painted surface, clear markings, improved layout, and modern design. Enhanced with STARTRADER branding and essential sports equipment, it provides a safe, structured, and engaging space for consistent use, skill development, and organized play.

The facility directly supports nearly 100 students aged 4 to 12 at Ban Nam Lat School and extends its impact on the surrounding communities of Ban Wong Bo and Ban Nam Lat. With access beyond school hours, it is expected to serve hundreds of local users regularly, providing a reliable space for physical activity, skill development, and community engagement.

Following completion, the court is already in active use, with students and residents engaging in games and group activities, demonstrating its immediate value as a functional and inclusive space. The full transformation, including before-and-after visuals, construction progress, and the first community use, can be viewed here:

"This project reflects our commitment to delivering tangible outcomes that communities can rely on. It is about creating a space that supports long-term use, encourages development, and provides lasting value beyond the initial build," said Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer of STARTRADER.

The initiative aligns with STARTRADER's broader corporate responsibility approach, creating environments where discipline, performance, and personal growth develop early, while translating the shared values of sports and trading into practical outcomes that reinforce its commitment to sustainable community impact.

Looking ahead, STARTRADER plans to expand similar initiatives across additional communities, further strengthening its role in delivering structured, high-impact corporate social responsibility projects.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER serves both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as its core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance and sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946739/Basketball_Court_Reveal.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946738/Basketball_Court.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/STARTRADER_Logo.jpg

SOURCE STARTRADER