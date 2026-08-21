The new instrument provides XAUUSD247 quotes during weekends and overnight hours, subject to scheduled maintenance windows.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of XAUUSD247, a gold CFD that provides quotes across the full week, including weekends and overnight hours when the traditional gold market is closed. The instrument goes live on MetaTrader 5 on 21 August 2026, with Web and app availability to follow in early September. Availability depends on account type, client classification and jurisdiction; the instrument is not available to clients in all countries.

STARTRADER Launches XAUUSD247, Extending Gold CFD Access Across the Full Week

The launch responds to the fact that developments affecting gold can occur outside traditional market hours. Gold responds to geopolitical developments, central bank decisions, and shifts in risk sentiment that do not follow a five-day trading week.

Now, XAUUSD247 sits alongside the existing XAUUSD, which remains available on unchanged terms. Clients can access XAUUSD247 alongside the existing XAUUSD, subject to applicable account and jurisdictional availability.

The launch is consistent with STARTRADER's broader 24/7 product direction, reflecting an effort to extend access beyond standard market hours where the product structure allows. XAUUSD247 extends that approach to commodities.

"Gold is one of the most event-sensitive instruments on the market. Developments that move it do not wait for Monday. XAUUSD247 provides quoted pricing during these periods, including when the traditional market is closed."

- Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

STARTRADER expects to explore continuous access across other asset classes where client activity and market-moving developments are least aligned with standard trading hours.

CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Entity-specific disclosures apply by jurisdiction.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

SOURCE STARTRADER