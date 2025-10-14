Startup Central Expands Leadership Team with Key Creative and Technology Hires

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Central, Inc., the nation's first fully integrated startup manufacturing hub and technical venture accelerator, today announced three strategic leadership appointments as it accelerates toward its next phase of growth.

Clayton Haskell has been appointed Marketing Director and Head of AI Creative Lab. Haskell joins from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), where he served as Creative Director for Branded Content. An award-winning director and producer, he brings two decades of experience across commercials, Emmy-winning television series, and feature documentaries.

"At Startup Central, we're assembling a team of visionaries to supercharge the brand and the mission," said Haskell. "I'm excited to explore how emerging technologies, particularly AI, will redefine the future of storytelling."

Corbin Billings joins as Director/Producer, Branded Content & Communications. A best-selling author and award-winning documentary filmmaker, Billings has more than 15 years of experience telling the stories of startups and global brands. His work has appeared on MSNBC, ABC, FOX, People, BBC Radio, and The Huffington Post.

Startup Central is also expanding into immersive technology, appointing Jack Haehl as Director of Immersive Reality. Haehl joins from Arizona State University's Digital Discovery Initiative, where he led teams developing VR design evaluation and mission-planning tools. With expertise across Quest 3 and HoloLens applications, Haehl specializes in building immersive tools that seamlessly bridge virtual and physical product development.

"These hires reflect our commitment to building a world-class team as we scale operations," said Blake Spurgin , CEO of Startup Central. "They'll be instrumental as we prepare to open our 60,000-square-foot facility in January 2026."

About Startup Central:

Startup Central is reindustrializing America by providing entrepreneurs, makers, and builders with the tools, co-working space, and mentorship to turn bold ideas into reality. Learn more at www.startupcentral.build .

