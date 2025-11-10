Startup Central Launches the START CONSOLE

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Central, an incubator and factory for startups in Tempe, Arizona, announces the launch of the START CONSOLE, a collaborative design platform that merges AI and VR to create the ultimate ideation experience, designed to accelerate the entire journey from idea to creation.

"We are all about enabling founders from the very beginning of their creative process," said Blake Spurgin, CEO of Startup Central.

The START CONSOLE's initial release includes a robust set of tools designed for rapid ideation and creation. Users can experiment with AI research modules, generate text-to-image, image-to-image, and image-to-3D mesh assets, and build concepts inside an immersive virtual workspace. A shared whiteboard system enables teams to brainstorm, draw, collaborate in real time, and instantly transform sketches into refined, textured 3D assets that can be downloaded or 3D printed to bring virtual ideas to life. The console also serves as a creative learning environment where users can interact with 3D models, watch presentations, test concepts, and enjoy the culture of creation, from collaborative sessions to taking a break with ping pong or virtual chess.

"We are developing the experience to extend seamlessly across desktop and mobile, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted," said Jack Haehl, Immersive Reality Director at Startup Central.

Startup Central will offer flexible tiers starting from a $10 creator plan to a $100 pro membership that includes premium tools, perks, and access to complementary 3D prints.

This launch marks Phase One of Startup Central's long-term infrastructure play to fuse AI, manufacturing, and virtual collaboration. It represents the foundation of Startup Central's "infrastructure for innovation," designed to support creators from concept to production. Future updates will expand the START CONSOLE's capabilities with multiplayer design environments, enhanced asset libraries, deeper integrations across the Startup Central ecosystem, and expanded AI research modules.

Startup Central has also appointed Deynon Bright as Head of XR and Digital Twin Development. A pioneer in extended reality and spatial computing, Bright co-founded VisualLive, where he helped develop one of the first scalable AR workflows for BIM and CAD visualization before its acquisition by Unity Technologies. At Unity, he advanced XR workflows for Digital Twin environments, experience that will help shape the START CONSOLE into a leading platform for immersive design and collaboration.

Startup Central Memberships, leasing inquiries, and apprenticeship applications are now open. Interested founders, engineers, and product developers can learn more at www.startupcentral.build , or follow @ startupcentral.build on Instagram and @ 1startupcentral on X for updates.

