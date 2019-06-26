Startup Company, MegaFans, Wants to Make Mobile Games a Serious Force in ESports

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFans, a mobile gaming startup, is set to improve eSports by elevating the status of mobile games. In the realm of eSports there exists an obvious hierarchy among gaming platforms, with PC claiming highest position, mobile relegated to lowest status, and console residing in between. MegaFans is one of the few gaming companies that acknowledges that this artificial stratification is influenced greatly by a number of factors related to economics, who has access to what type of platforms, and the perception that mobile games aren't challenging.

MegaFans' co-founder, Jeff Donnelley recently stated in an article on the company's blog, "We believe that mobile gamers are deserving of a high quality experience just like PC and console players, and if established eSports venues won't provide that for them, MEGAFANS certainly will." More importantly, Donnelley recognizes that eSports is a growing billion dollar industry, and with women and other under-recognized demographics making up the majority of mobile gamers, it's vital that they have full representation.

MegaFans proudly embraces its status as a disrupter in the space. In blog articles and social media posts, the company regularly broadcasts its specific mission:

Make mobile games a serious force in eSports

Upgrade the mobile gaming experience

Make experiential mobile gaming available to everyone

Provide a more equitable dividend to game design studios

Unique in the industry, MegaFans offers game designers developing on their platform or using their mobile eSports engine an unheard of 75/25 revenue split over the first full year of development and sales, with the majority of the split going to the developer. With the recent release of its first full-scale mobile tournament game, upcoming tournament events, and the launch of its portable eSports engine, the company looks well positioned to achieve its goals.

About MegaFans: MegaFans (Mobile eSports Games Fanatics) is a competitive mobile gaming platform and eSports engine. MegaFans publishes hyper-casual and midcore games and hosts experiential tournaments exclusively for mobile gamers. MegaFans also allows other developers to imbed its SDK (software development kit) into their own mobile games to offer a mobile eSports tournament experience to a wider audience.

