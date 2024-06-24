Startup Nation Central, Ignite the Spark, and the Israel Export Institute Unveil the Israel Energy Tech Landscape Map 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Nation Central, in collaboration with Ignite the Spark and the Israel Export Institute, has launched the Israel Energy Tech Landscape Map 2024. This annual map showcases the Israeli energy tech ecosystem, featuring over 160 companies at the forefront of this dynamic sector, forming the backbone of Israel's energy tech sector, which comprises over 300 companies in total.

Key data includes $403 million raised in the last 12 months across 54 rounds, with 11 rounds exceeding $10 million and the largest round at $105 million. Approximately 60% of companies are in early stage/growth (pre-seed to Series B), while 40% are in late stage/mature phases. Notably, 70% of these companies were established in the last 10 years, and 10 new companies were created in the past 12 months.

The map serves as a vital resource for global investors seeking deal flow opportunities and for multinational corporations aiming to discover solutions to their energy-related challenges and decarbonization goals. By offering a detailed look into the various subsectors, the map illustrates Israel's pioneering role in energy technology innovation.

The map features energy tech subsectors and emerging technologies across eight key categories: generation (renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower), storage (advanced energy storage systems including electrochemical batteries, pumped hydro, and thermal storage), behind the meter (consumer-based energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wireless energy, and smart buildings), transmission and distribution (technologies like digital twin-monitored grids and microgrids), hydrogen (clean energy carrier with applications in various sectors), OT cyber (cybersecurity for operational technology systems), carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) (solutions for capturing and utilizing carbon dioxide), and Waste2X (technologies converting waste into sustainable energy sources).

"As the world becomes increasingly restless for sustainable energy solutions, Israel's approach to innovation is paramount," said Alon Turkaspa, AgriFood Tech and Climate Tech Sector Lead at Startup Nation Central. "Israeli entrepreneurs are delivering cutting-edge solutions to disrupt all verticals of the new energy value chain and creating a positive impact in the global energy tech sector."

"Despite recent challenges, the energy tech sector has shown remarkable resilience, with new startups and significant funding rounds. This commitment to innovation and sustainability highlights the Israeli tech spirit. The sector is now focusing on strategic initiatives for sustainable growth and cutting-edge advancements," said Shon Dana, CEO of Ignite the Spark.

"This year has tested the tech and energy tech industries, yet our ecosystem remains resilient, driven by a commitment to push boundaries and deliver impactful solutions. At the Israel Export Institute, we are dedicated to promoting Israeli technologies globally, creating business opportunities, and supporting the growth of Israeli Energy Tech solutions in international markets," said Lior Gaon, Head of Cleantech & Smart Infrastructure Sector, Israel Export Institute.

For more information and to explore the Israel Energy Tech Landscape Map 2024

About Startup Nation Central: Startup Nation Central is a non-profit organization that strengthens Israel's innovation ecosystem and forges global partnerships to help address shared challenges.

About IGNITE THE SPARK: Ignite the Spark is the Israeli Energy Tech Community dedicated to empowering innovation in the toughest to decarbonize industry.

About Israel Export Institute: Israel Export Institute is a non-profit and semi-governmental organization who expands opportunities for Israeli exporters in technological fields, stressing the creation of quality business links.

