Starwood Capital Group Hires Jared Melnik as a Managing Director and Head of Hotel Acquisitions for the Americas

MIAMI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today announced it has hired Jared Melnik as a Managing Director and Head of Hotel Acquisitions for the Americas. In his new role, Mr. Melnik will be responsible for sourcing and executing acquisition opportunities in the hospitality and leisure industries. Mr. Melnik, who will be based in the firm's New York office, began his new role on March 22nd.

"Jared will be an important addition to the Starwood Capital team as we continue to look for attractive investment opportunities in hospitality and leisure, an area where Starwood has always been an industry leader," said Jennifer Barbetta, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. "Throughout his career, Jared has displayed a talent for identifying compelling investments. He will play a key role as we continue to build on our strong track record for our investors."

Mr. Melnik joins Starwood Capital after 15 years at KSL Capital Partners, a travel and leisure focused investment manager, where he most recently served as Principal and member of the Investment Committee. In that role, he oversaw equity and debt investments in both hotels and leisure operating companies. Mr. Melnik led the implementation of investment strategy and opportunity sourcing, and partnered with portfolio company management to drive operational improvement. Prior to KSL, Mr. Melnik was an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.

"As a leader in real estate with a long track record of successful hospitality and leisure investments, joining Starwood Capital represents a unique opportunity to work alongside some of the industry's most talented executives," said Mr. Melnik. "I am excited to bring my expertise to the organization and look forward to building on its long-standing success."

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $55 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $75 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $63 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 29 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

