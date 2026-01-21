A sustainable lakeside retreat and residences set in the foothills of the Catskills

ROSENDALE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Hotels, the sustainable hotel management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is thrilled to announce plans for 1 Hotel & Homes Hudson Valley, set on the pristine shores of Fifth Lake in New York's Ulster County. This upcoming development will be a significant addition to 1 Hotels, the mission-driven, nature-inspired luxury lifestyle brand. With residences projected to be offered for purchase beginning in Summer 2026 and a resort scheduled to open in 2028, the project will combine world-class hospitality, sustainability, and private branded luxury in one of the Hudson Valley's most stunning natural settings.

Starwood Hotels Announces Plans for 1 Hotel & Homes Hudson Valley

Less than a two-hour drive from Midtown Manhattan, the property offers a rare combination of easy access from the city and remote beauty. Set in the foothills of the Catskills at the crossroads of Rosendale and Kingston, the site spans 775 acres and is dotted with orchards, caves, dozens of miles of trails, and three lakes. At the heart of the project is Fifth Lake, a spring-fed, 45-acre body of water renowned for its clarity and beauty. Guests and residents will be able to step directly into the lake from the hotel's dock and experience wild swimming, which The New York Times recently called "the most luxurious hotel amenity of all."

"At 1 Hotels, we believe that true luxury is living in harmony with nature. With 1 Hotel & Homes Hudson Valley, we are creating a place where people will slow down, reconnect with what matters, and discover the beauty of the natural world all over again," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "This project is particularly meaningful to me because it's in the region of the country where I grew up. I've long wanted to create an extraordinary destination just 90 minutes from New York City, and easily accessible from Westchester and Fairfield counties."

The site has a rich history. Once home to the Williams Lake Hotel, a storied Borscht Belt destination dating back to the 1920s, the land has long been a place of gathering and recreation. Today, under the stewardship of Hudson River Valley Resorts, LLC and its Principal, Richard Steele, the property is being carefully reimagined to honor its past while preserving its ecological integrity. More than 500 acres have been dedicated to conservation as a nature preserve, ensuring that the remote character of this land will be protected for generations.

"This project represents a vision many years in the making," says Steele. "From the beginning, our mission has been to safeguard the land, honor its rich history, and sustainably create a place where people can live, gather, and connect with nature in meaningful ways. Partnering with 1 Hotels and an incredibly talented architectural team enables us to bring that mission to life at the highest level, with a brand whose values perfectly align with the integrity and ambition of this unique landscape."

"It was clear from the first site tour that this property offered an extraordinary opportunity to create something truly meaningful in the Hudson Valley, an area defined by natural beauty, unique character, and proximity to New York City," says Development Manager John Woodruff of JAG Development Corp. "The 1 Hotel & Homes ethos perfectly reflects our vision for the land, and when paired with Starwood Hotels' operational track record, we knew this was the right partnership. The result will be a timeless destination rooted in nature, wellness, and sustainability that will redefine how people experience this remarkable region."

The resort will feature approximately 100 guest rooms and suites. In keeping with 1 Hotels' signature biophilic ethos, the property will blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor, with natural textures, reclaimed materials, and views that frame the surrounding lakes and mountains. The master plan, interior design, architecture, and landscape architecture are being led by the global design firm, ODA, in collaboration with Starwood Hotels' internal design team. Starwood's design team will also partner with DesignAgency on the F&B interiors, bringing a distinctive, nature-led approach to the restaurant and bar experiences.

Alongside the resort will be a collection of branded residences, offering a unique ownership opportunity in the Hudson Valley. The portfolio will include cottage residences and loft-style homes with optional participation in a rental program, as well as private residences reserved exclusively for owners. Set into dramatic hilly terrain that provides nearly every lot with views of the lakes and surrounding mountains, the homes will be designed to integrate seamlessly into the natural landscape. Owners will enjoy the intimacy of a private home with exclusive amenities, dedicated services, and access to the full suite of 1 Hotels offerings—combining privacy, comfort, and community in one harmonious setting.

"As a brand, we are committed to creating places that inspire people to live well and tread lightly," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "1 Hotel & Homes Hudson Valley embodies that mission, combining sustainable design, wellness-focused programming, and authentic connections to the community with a setting that is simply unmatched."

Dining will be central to the experience, with multiple distinctive venues that showcase the Hudson Valley's celebrated farm-to-table food culture, complemented by elevated in-room dining. A lakefront pavilion with a pool and a bar will serve as a natural gathering place. Flexible meeting and event space will position the resort as a hub for both business and celebration. Wellness will also be a cornerstone of the experience, with indoor and outdoor space devoted to fitness, spa, and restorative rituals, including a destination spa with direct access to a nature circuit.

Beyond its amenities, 1 Hotel & Homes Hudson Valley will celebrate the region through experiential happenings and immersive experiences. Orchards of pear, cherry, apple, and peach trees across the property will allow guests to enjoy the seasonal bounty, while farm-to-table cooking classes, beekeeping tours, and other hands-on programs will connect visitors to the abundance of the region. Curated outdoor activities will range from hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and fishing to cross-country skiing in the winter months. Guests and residents will be able to paddle directly off the dock or relax along a beach zone designed for swimming. A portion of the property's extensive trail system forms part of New York's Empire Trail, which stretches from New York City to Buffalo and connects to the Canadian border near Montreal.

A conservation easement enriches the experience with opportunities for exploration and education, supporting active collaborations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as well as Columbia and NYU, whose researchers study the property's unique geology, caves, and mines. The property's setting also offers a window into local history, with tours planned around Rosendale natural cement, which was first discovered in this area in 1825 and famously used in landmarks including the Brooklyn Bridge, the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, and the U.S. Capitol.

The property is also strategically located within reach of thriving Hudson Valley communities, ensuring strong connections not only for guests but also for staff recruitment and local partnerships. Kingston is just 15 minutes away, Poughkeepsie is a 30-minute drive, Hudson lies 45 minutes north, and Albany is within an hour's drive. For sports lovers, the ski resorts of Hunter Mountain, Belleayre, and Windham are all about an hour away. Even Boston is accessible in under four hours, expanding the property's regional draw.

With its unmatched setting, focus on reconnecting people with the natural world, and sustainable approach to luxury, 1 Hotel & Homes Hudson Valley is poised to redefine the hospitality landscape of the region.

