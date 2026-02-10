Starwood Pet Travel Releases Global Pet Travel Data Report Highlighting Where and Why Pet Parents Are Moving in 2026

Over 41,000 international pet relocation records reveal top destinations, motivations, and emerging traveler concerns

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Pet Travel, a global leader in international pet relocation, today released its 2026 Global Pet Travel Data Report , offering rare insight into where pet parents are moving worldwide, what is driving the surge in international pet travel, and how traveler concerns are evolving in real time.

The report analyzes 41,114 international pet relocation records collected across Starwood Pet Travel's global operations. Findings reflect real customer data and provide one of the most comprehensive looks at international pet movement trends currently available.

In addition to internal relocation data, this year's report incorporates broader consumer sentiment signals from public travel forums and online communities to better understand what pet parents are experiencing during the planning phase.

Key Findings from the 2026 Global Pet Travel Data Report

Top international destinations for pets

United Kingdom

Australia

New Zealand

Spain

Germany

Primary reasons pet parents relocate internationally

Relocating for personal reasons

Military relocations

Business and corporate moves

Temporary travel and extended stays

Purchasing or adopting a pet abroad

Pet composition trends

Dogs continue to dominate international relocations, with over 30,000 dogs requests for transportation

requests for transportation More than 15,000 cat travel requests

travel requests The average household moved 1.43 pets per relocation, highlighting the rise of multi-pet households moving overseas

Growing Demand Meets Rising Complexity

According to Starwood's data, personal relocations now account for the majority of international pet moves, signaling a shift in how families approach global mobility.

"Pet parents are no longer willing to leave their animals behind when relocating internationally," said Adam Melton, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Starwood Pet Travel. "We are seeing pets treated as non-negotiable family members, whether the move is driven by career changes, military orders, or lifestyle decisions."

The report also notes continued growth in long-distance relocations to countries with complex import regulations, such as Australia, reinforcing the need for professional handling and regulatory expertise.

Emerging Pet Travel Concerns from Reddit

Beyond relocation data, Starwood's report highlights a growing volume of traveler questions and concerns surfacing in public online discussions on Reddit.

While demand for international pet relocation continues to rise, travelers are increasingly focused on:

Understanding realistic cost ranges

Navigating documentation and veterinary requirements

Managing airline restrictions and routing limitations

Avoiding last-minute travel disruptions

The report explores how these concerns influence planning timelines, decision-making, and the growing reliance on professional relocation support.

Why This Data Matters

International pet travel is governed by a patchwork of airline policies, veterinary requirements, and country-specific regulations. Mistakes can result in denied boarding, quarantine delays, or costly rebooking.

By analyzing tens of thousands of real relocations — alongside broader consumer sentiment trends — Starwood's report offers actionable insight for:

Families planning international moves

Corporate global mobility and relocation teams

Expat and immigration professionals

Veterinary and animal welfare organizations

Access the Full Report

The full 2026 Global Pet Travel Data Report includes expanded data analysis, destination breakdowns, and emerging traveler behavior trends shaping the future of international pet relocation.

Access the full report here .

