Starwood Pet Travel Releases Global Pet Travel Data Report Highlighting Where and Why Pet Parents Are Moving in 2026
Feb 10, 2026, 08:00 ET
Over 41,000 international pet relocation records reveal top destinations, motivations, and emerging traveler concerns
CAPE CORAL, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Pet Travel, a global leader in international pet relocation, today released its 2026 Global Pet Travel Data Report, offering rare insight into where pet parents are moving worldwide, what is driving the surge in international pet travel, and how traveler concerns are evolving in real time.
The report analyzes 41,114 international pet relocation records collected across Starwood Pet Travel's global operations. Findings reflect real customer data and provide one of the most comprehensive looks at international pet movement trends currently available.
In addition to internal relocation data, this year's report incorporates broader consumer sentiment signals from public travel forums and online communities to better understand what pet parents are experiencing during the planning phase.
Key Findings from the 2026 Global Pet Travel Data Report
Top international destinations for pets
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Spain
- Germany
Primary reasons pet parents relocate internationally
- Relocating for personal reasons
- Military relocations
- Business and corporate moves
- Temporary travel and extended stays
- Purchasing or adopting a pet abroad
Pet composition trends
- Dogs continue to dominate international relocations, with over 30,000 dogs requests for transportation
- More than 15,000 cat travel requests
- The average household moved 1.43 pets per relocation, highlighting the rise of multi-pet households moving overseas
Growing Demand Meets Rising Complexity
According to Starwood's data, personal relocations now account for the majority of international pet moves, signaling a shift in how families approach global mobility.
"Pet parents are no longer willing to leave their animals behind when relocating internationally," said Adam Melton, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Starwood Pet Travel. "We are seeing pets treated as non-negotiable family members, whether the move is driven by career changes, military orders, or lifestyle decisions."
The report also notes continued growth in long-distance relocations to countries with complex import regulations, such as Australia, reinforcing the need for professional handling and regulatory expertise.
Emerging Pet Travel Concerns from Reddit
Beyond relocation data, Starwood's report highlights a growing volume of traveler questions and concerns surfacing in public online discussions on Reddit.
While demand for international pet relocation continues to rise, travelers are increasingly focused on:
- Understanding realistic cost ranges
- Navigating documentation and veterinary requirements
- Managing airline restrictions and routing limitations
- Avoiding last-minute travel disruptions
The report explores how these concerns influence planning timelines, decision-making, and the growing reliance on professional relocation support.
Why This Data Matters
International pet travel is governed by a patchwork of airline policies, veterinary requirements, and country-specific regulations. Mistakes can result in denied boarding, quarantine delays, or costly rebooking.
By analyzing tens of thousands of real relocations — alongside broader consumer sentiment trends — Starwood's report offers actionable insight for:
- Families planning international moves
- Corporate global mobility and relocation teams
- Expat and immigration professionals
- Veterinary and animal welfare organizations
Access the Full Report
The full 2026 Global Pet Travel Data Report includes expanded data analysis, destination breakdowns, and emerging traveler behavior trends shaping the future of international pet relocation.
About Starwood Pet Travel
Starwood Pet Travel specializes in international pet relocation, handling the logistics, compliance, and safe transport of pets worldwide. The company provides end-to-end support for families, professionals, military members, and corporate transferees relocating with animals.
