Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENWICH, Conn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039

International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13692433

The playback can be accessed through August 14, 2019.

Full Text of the Earnings Release

Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. Mail -- For those without Internet access, the second quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $53 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $16 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

