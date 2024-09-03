Starwood Property Trust Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock for total estimated gross proceeds of approximately $345.1 million (or approximately $396.9 million if the option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full). The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares from the Company. Settlement of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on September 5, 2024. All of the shares will be issued under the Company's currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to originate and purchase additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets and investments. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the Company's repurchase facilities.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with respect to the anticipated offering and the use of proceeds. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: (i) factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, including those set forth under the captions "Risk Factors", "Business", and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"; (ii) defaults by borrowers in paying debt service on outstanding indebtedness; (iii) impairment in the value of real estate property securing the Company's loans or in which the Company invests; (iv) availability of mortgage origination and acquisition opportunities acceptable to the Company; (v) potential mismatches in the timing of asset repayments and the maturity of the associated financing agreements; (vi) the Company's ability to achieve the benefits that it anticipates from the prior acquisition of the project finance origination, underwriting and capital markets business of GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC; (vii) national and local economic and business conditions, including as a result of the impact of public health emergencies; (viii) the occurrence of certain geo-political events (such as wars, terrorist attacks and tensions between states) that affect the normal and peaceful course of international relations; (ix) general and local commercial and residential real estate property conditions; (x) changes in federal government policies; (xi) changes in federal, state and local governmental laws and regulations; (xii) increased competition from entities engaged in mortgage lending and securities investing activities; (xiii) changes in interest rates; and (xiv) the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.