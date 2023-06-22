Starwood Property Trust Announces Public Offering of Sustainability Convertible Notes

GREENWICH, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (the "Company") today announced that it is offering $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in an underwritten public offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option from the date of the offering to purchase up to an additional $52,500,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes from the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, recently completed or future eligible green and/or social projects. Eligible green and/or social projects are projects that meet certain eligibility criteria in alignment with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2021 (with June 2022 Appendix 1), Social Bond Principles 2021 (with June 2022 Appendix 1) and Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2021 as administered by the International Capital Market Association. Net proceeds allocated to previously incurred costs associated with eligible green and/or social projects will be available for the repayment of indebtedness previously incurred. Pending full allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds to eligible green and/or social projects, the Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the Company's repurchase facilities.

Prior to January 15, 2027, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day prior to maturity of the Notes. Upon conversion, holders will receive cash, shares of the Company's common stock or a combination thereof at the Company's election. The Notes will be issued under the Company's currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. The Notes will be the Company's senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of its present and future senior unsecured debt and senior to any future subordinated debt.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. will serve as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has successfully deployed over $94 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

