Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2018:

Form 1099 Reference: (Boxes 1a

+ 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Taxable

Qualified

Dividends (1) Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

1250 Gain (2) Nondividend

Distributions (3) Section

199A

dividends (4) 12/29/2017 1/15/2018 0.3344 0.2699 0.0253 0.0645 0.0012 0.0000 0.2446 3/30/2018 4/13/2018 0.4800 0.3874 0.0364 0.0926 0.0018 0.0000 0.3510 6/29/2018 7/13/2018 0.4800 0.3874 0.0364 0.0926 0.0018 0.0000 0.3510 9/28/2018 10/15/2018 0.4800 0.3874 0.0364 0.0926 0.0018 0.0000 0.3510 12/31/2018 1/15/2019 0.1620 0.1307 0.0123 0.0313 0.0006 0.0000 0.1184



















Totals 1.9364 1.5628 0.1468 0.3736 0.0072 0.0000 1.4160



















(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a









(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a









(3) Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital





(4) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a









To the extent that total distributions for the year exceeded 2018 earnings, the portion of the fourth quarter distribution paid in January of 2019 that was equal to that excess will be treated as a 2019 distribution for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2018 Form 1099.



About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $48 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $15 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.



