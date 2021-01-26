Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information
Jan 26, 2021, 16:15 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020:
|
Form 1099 Reference:
|
(Boxes 1a +
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
Record Date
|
Payable
|
Total
|
Ordinary
|
Taxable
|
Total Capital
|
Unrecaptured
|
Nondividend
|
Section 199A
|
12/31/2019*
|
1/15/2020
|
0.4721
|
0.3800
|
0.0482
|
0.0149
|
0.0015
|
0.0772
|
0.3318
|
3/31/2020
|
4/15/2020
|
0.4800
|
0.3864
|
0.0490
|
0.0151
|
0.0015
|
0.0785
|
0.3374
|
6/30/2020
|
7/15/2020
|
0.4800
|
0.3864
|
0.0490
|
0.0151
|
0.0015
|
0.0785
|
0.3374
|
9/30/2020
|
10/15/2020
|
0.4800
|
0.3864
|
0.0490
|
0.0151
|
0.0015
|
0.0785
|
0.3374
|
12/31/2020**
|
1/15/2021
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
Totals
|
1.9121
|
1.5392
|
0.1952
|
0.0602
|
0.0060
|
0.3127
|
1.3440
|
(1)
|
Amounts in 1b are included in 1a
|
(2)
|
Amounts in 2b are included in 2a
|
(3)
|
Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital
|
(4)
|
Amounts in 5 are included in 1a
|
* The dividend with a record date of 12/31/2019, payable on 1/15/2020 represents the portion of the $0.48 per share fourth quarter 2019 dividend that exceeded 2019 tax earnings and thus was not included on the 2019 Form 1099-DIV.
|
**The fourth quarter distribution paid in January of 2021 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2020 Form 1099.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.