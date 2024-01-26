Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information
26 Jan, 2024, 17:32 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2023:
|
Form 1099 Reference:
|
(Boxes 1a + 2a +
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 2e
|
Box 2f
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
Record Date
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Total Dividend
|
Ordinary
|
Taxable
|
Total Capital
|
Unrecaptured
|
Section 897
|
Section 897
|
Nondividend
|
Section 199A
|
(i)
|
(ii)
|
(iii)
|
(i)
|
(iii)
|
(iv)
|
(i)
|
3/31/2023
|
4/14/2023
|
0.4800
|
0.4800
|
0.4607
|
0.0000
|
0.0193
|
0.0083
|
0.0000
|
0.0050
|
0.0000
|
0.4607
|
6/30/2023
|
7/17/2023
|
0.4800
|
0.4800
|
0.4607
|
0.0000
|
0.0193
|
0.0083
|
0.0000
|
0.0050
|
0.0000
|
0.4607
|
9/30/2023
|
10/16/2023
|
0.4800
|
0.4800
|
0.4607
|
0.0000
|
0.0193
|
0.0083
|
0.0000
|
0.0050
|
0.0000
|
0.4607
|
12/29/2023
|
1/15/2024
|
0.4800
|
0.4800
|
0.4607
|
0.0000
|
0.0193
|
0.0083
|
0.0000
|
0.0050
|
0.0000
|
0.4607
|
Totals
|
1.9200
|
1.9200
|
1.8428
|
0.0000
|
0.0772
|
0.0332
|
0.0000
|
0.0200
|
0.0000
|
1.8428
|
(i)
|
Amounts in Box 1b, Box 2e, and Box 5 are included in Box 1a
|
(ii)
|
For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders
|
of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure'
|
is equal to $0.0156 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.0150.
|
(iii)
|
Amounts in Box 2b and Box 2f are included in Box 2a
|
(iv)
|
Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
