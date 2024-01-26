Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2023:



Form 1099 Reference:

(Boxes 1a + 2a +

3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 2e Box 2f Box 3 Box 5



Record Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution Total Dividend

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Taxable

Qualified

Dividends Total Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

1250 Gain Section 897

Ordinary

Dividends Section 897

Capital Gain Nondividend

Distributions Section 199A

dividends













(i) (ii) (iii) (i) (iii) (iv) (i)



3/31/2023 4/14/2023 0.4800 0.4800 0.4607 0.0000 0.0193 0.0083 0.0000 0.0050 0.0000 0.4607



6/30/2023 7/17/2023 0.4800 0.4800 0.4607 0.0000 0.0193 0.0083 0.0000 0.0050 0.0000 0.4607



9/30/2023 10/16/2023 0.4800 0.4800 0.4607 0.0000 0.0193 0.0083 0.0000 0.0050 0.0000 0.4607



12/29/2023 1/15/2024 0.4800 0.4800 0.4607 0.0000 0.0193 0.0083 0.0000 0.0050 0.0000 0.4607

































Totals 1.9200 1.9200 1.8428 0.0000 0.0772 0.0332 0.0000 0.0200 0.0000 1.8428





























































(i) Amounts in Box 1b, Box 2e, and Box 5 are included in Box 1a

















(ii) For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders











of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure'









is equal to $0.0156 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.0150.











(iii) Amounts in Box 2b and Box 2f are included in Box 2a

















(iv) Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital











































About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

