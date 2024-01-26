Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2023:

Form 1099 Reference:

 (Boxes 1a + 2a +
3) 

 Box 1a 

 Box 1b 

 Box 2a 

Box 2b

Box 2e

Box 2f

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payable
Date

 Cash
Distribution 

 Total Dividend
Per Share 

 Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend 

 Taxable
Qualified
Dividends 

 Total Capital
Gain
Distribution 

Unrecaptured
1250 Gain

Section 897
Ordinary
Dividends

Section 897
Capital Gain

Nondividend
Distributions

Section 199A
dividends






 (i) 

 (ii) 

 (iii) 

(i)

 (iii) 

 (iv) 

(i)

3/31/2023

4/14/2023

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607

6/30/2023

7/17/2023

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607

9/30/2023

10/16/2023

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607

12/29/2023

1/15/2024

0.4800

0.4800

0.4607

0.0000

0.0193

0.0083

0.0000

0.0050

0.0000

0.4607
















Totals

1.9200

1.9200

1.8428

0.0000

0.0772

0.0332

0.0000

0.0200

0.0000

1.8428






























(i)

Amounts in Box 1b, Box 2e, and Box 5 are included in Box 1a








(ii)

For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders 





of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure'




is equal to $0.0156 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.0150.





(iii)

Amounts in Box 2b and Box 2f are included in Box 2a








(iv)

Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital




















About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust 
Phone: 203-422-7788 
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

