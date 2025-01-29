Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information
GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2024:
|
Form 1099-DIV Reference:
|
(Boxes 1a + 2a + 3)
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 2e
|
Box 2f
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Cash Distribution
|
Adjustment
|
Total Dividend Per
|
Ordinary Taxable
|
Taxable Qualified
|
Total Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured 1250
|
Section 897
|
Section 897 Capital
|
Nondividend
|
Section 199A
|
(v)
|
(i)
|
(ii)
|
(iii)
|
(i)
|
(iii)
|
(iv)
|
(i)
|
3/29/2024
|
4/15/2024
|
0.4800
|
0.0000
|
0.4800
|
0.3807
|
0.0717
|
0.0993
|
0.0455
|
0.0000
|
0.0866
|
0.0000
|
0.3090
|
6/28/2024
|
7/15/2024
|
0.4800
|
0.0000
|
0.4800
|
0.3807
|
0.0717
|
0.0993
|
0.0455
|
0.0000
|
0.0866
|
0.0000
|
0.3090
|
9/30/2024
|
10/15/2024
|
0.4800
|
0.0000
|
0.4800
|
0.3807
|
0.0717
|
0.0993
|
0.0455
|
0.0000
|
0.0866
|
0.0000
|
0.3090
|
12/31/2024
|
1/15/2025
|
0.4800
|
-0.3408
|
0.1392
|
0.1104
|
0.0208
|
0.0288
|
0.0132
|
0.0000
|
0.0251
|
0.0000
|
0.0896
|
Totals
|
1.9200
|
-0.3408
|
1.5792
|
1.2525
|
0.2359
|
0.3267
|
0.1497
|
0.0000
|
0.2849
|
0.0000
|
1.0166
|
(i)
|
Amounts in Box 1b, Box 2e, and Box 5 are included in Box 1a
|
(ii)
|
For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders
|
of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure'
|
is equal to $0.0328 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.0280.
|
(iii)
|
Amounts in Box 2b and Box 2f are included in Box 2a
|
(iv)
|
Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital
|
(v)
|
The cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock (with a record date of December 31, 2024, that was paid on January 15, 2025) is a split-year dividend, of which $0.1392 is allocable to 2024
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $100 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
