Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2025:

Form 1099-DIV Reference:



(Boxes 1a + 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 2e Box 2f Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Cash Distribution Adjustment Total Dividend Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividends Taxable Qualified Dividends Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nondividend Distributions Section 199A Dividends











(i) (ii) (iii) (v) (iii) (iv) (v) 12/31/2024 1/15/2025 0.0000 0.3408 0.3408 (vi) 0.1946 0.0472 0.0508 0.0071 0.0000 0.0424 0.0954 0.1474 3/31/2025 4/15/2025 0.4800 0.0000 0.4800 0.2740 0.0665 0.0716 0.0101 0.0000 0.0597 0.1344 0.2075 6/30/2025 7/15/2025 0.4800 0.0000 0.4800 0.2740 0.0665 0.0716 0.0101 0.0000 0.0597 0.1344 0.2075 9/30/2025 10/15/2025 0.4800 0.0000 0.4800 0.2740 0.0665 0.0716 0.0101 0.0000 0.0597 0.1344 0.2075 12/31/2025 1/15/2026 0.4800 -0.4800 0.0000 (vii) 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000



























Totals 1.9200 -0.1392 1.7808 1.0166 0.2467 0.2656 0.0374 0.0000 0.2215 0.4986 0.7699



























(i) Box 1b Taxable Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount of Box 1a Ordinary Taxable Dividends that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates pursuant to IRC Section 857(c).





(ii) For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the total amount shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.1154 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.1059.





(iii) Box 2b Unrecaptured 1250 Gain and Box 2f Section 897 Capital Gain are included in Box 2a Total Capital Gain Distribution.











(iv) Box 3 Nondividend Distributions are a Return of Capital.

















(v) Box 2e Section 897 Ordinary Dividends and Box 5 Section 199A Dividends are included in Box 1a Ordinary Taxable Dividends.











(vi) The cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock with a record date of December 31, 2024, that was paid on January 15, 2025, is a split-year dividend, of which $0.1392 was allocable to 2024 and the remaining $0.3408 is allocable to 2025 for federal income tax purposes.













(vii) The cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock with a record date of December 31, 2025, that was paid on January 15, 2026, is fully allocable to 2026 for federal income tax purposes.















About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $112 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $30 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.