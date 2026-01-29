Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Jan 29, 2026, 16:15 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2025:

Form 1099-DIV Reference:

 (Boxes 1a + 2a + 3) 

 Box 1a 

 Box 1b 

 Box 2a 

Box 2b

Box 2e

Box 2f

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payable Date

 Cash Distribution 

 Adjustment 

 Total Dividend Per Share 

 Ordinary Taxable Dividends 

 Taxable Qualified Dividends 

 Total Capital Gain Distribution 

Unrecaptured 1250 Gain

Section 897 Ordinary Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain

Nondividend Distributions

Section 199A Dividends






 (i) 

 (ii) 

 (iii) 

(v)

 (iii) 

 (iv) 

(v)

12/31/2024

1/15/2025

0.0000

0.3408

     0.3408 (vi)

0.1946

0.0472

0.0508

0.0071

0.0000

0.0424

0.0954

0.1474

3/31/2025

4/15/2025

0.4800

0.0000

0.4800

0.2740

0.0665

0.0716

0.0101

0.0000

0.0597

0.1344

0.2075

6/30/2025

7/15/2025

0.4800

0.0000

0.4800

0.2740

0.0665

0.0716

0.0101

0.0000

0.0597

0.1344

0.2075

9/30/2025

10/15/2025

0.4800

0.0000

0.4800

0.2740

0.0665

0.0716

0.0101

0.0000

0.0597

0.1344

0.2075

12/31/2025

1/15/2026

0.4800

-0.4800

      0.0000 (vii)

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000














Totals

1.9200

-0.1392

1.7808

1.0166

0.2467

0.2656

0.0374

0.0000

0.2215

0.4986

0.7699














(i)

Box 1b Taxable Qualified Dividends shows the portion of the amount of Box 1a Ordinary Taxable Dividends that may be eligible for capital gains tax rates pursuant to IRC Section 857(c).  


(ii)

For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the total amount shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.1154 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.1059.


(iii)

Box 2b Unrecaptured 1250 Gain and Box 2f Section 897 Capital Gain are included in Box 2a Total Capital Gain Distribution.





(iv)

Box 3 Nondividend Distributions are a Return of Capital.








(v)

Box 2e Section 897 Ordinary Dividends and Box 5 Section 199A Dividends are included in Box 1a Ordinary Taxable Dividends.





(vi)

The cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock with a record date of December 31, 2024, that was paid on January 15, 2025, is a split-year dividend, of which $0.1392 was allocable to 2024 and the remaining $0.3408 is allocable to 2025 for federal income tax purposes.






(vii)

The cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock with a record date of December 31, 2025, that was paid on January 15, 2026, is fully allocable to 2026 for federal income tax purposes.






About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors.  As of September 30, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $112 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $30 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

