Starwood Property Trust Awarded 2026 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award

– Company Has Won Nareit's Gold Investor CARE Award in the Mortgage REIT Category 10 Times Since the Category's Introduction in 2014 –

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (the "Company") today announced that it has received the 2026 Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award in the mortgage REIT category. The award, which recognizes excellence in shareholder communications and investor engagement, is presented annually to a single recipient in each category.

This marks the 10th time that Starwood Property Trust has received the award since Nareit introduced the mortgage REIT category in 2014.

"We are honored to again be recognized by Nareit for our commitment to transparency, accessibility and high-quality investor engagement," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starwood Property Trust. "Providing shareholders with clear and thoughtful disclosure has always been central to our philosophy. We believe our disciplined approach, combined with direct engagement with investors and analysts, helps foster long-term trust and confidence in our platform."

Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust, added, "The consistency with which we have earned this recognition reflects the strength of our investor relations efforts across market cycles. We remain committed to providing timely, transparent and thoughtful communication to all of our stakeholders as we continue to grow and evolve our diversified platform."

The Nareit Investor CARE Awards recognize listed REITs that demonstrate excellence in communicating and reporting to shareholders, with judging criteria spanning investor presentations, SEC filings, earnings calls, corporate websites and overall investor relations practices.

This recognition follows another recent industry honor, as Starwood Property Trust was also named Mortgage REIT of the Year by PERE Credit as part of the publication's 2025 PERE Credit Awards, which recognize leading firms and transactions across the real estate private credit industry.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2026, the Company has successfully deployed over $117 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $31 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.